Fair Haven girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson does not remember the first state championship his father Jay Wilson won as the coach of the Mill River boys basketball team. He was too young.
But he vividly remembers the second banner his father’s Minutemen hung in the Mill River gym in 1989. He was an 8-year-old attending practices as well as games.
“I remember my brothers (Seth and Chad) playing in the wrestling room during practices,” Kyle said.
Now, Kyle has his own team. And who is beside him as an assistant coach? None other than his father.
Kyle approached his father when he took the Fair Haven girls varsity hoop post 13 years ago. And why not? Jay Wilson’s Hall of Fame resume includes 223 victories along with the two state crowns while coach at Mill River from 1978 through 1995.
“He was reluctant to take it at first,” Kyle said of Jay taking the job as his assistant.
It is a good thing he changed his mind. It has been the perfect blend, this father-son combo. Jay works with the post players and Kyle with the guards. Together, they have won three state crowns including two straight with the Fair Haven girls basketball team until last year’s near-miss of a three-peat in the state final against North Country.
Saturday, the Slaters defeated Brattleboro and that meant Kyle joined his father in the 200-win club.
Interestingly, Jay’s coach at Fair Haven Mike Barsalow won 318 games. Jay played for Barsalow in 1971 when the Slaters upset Winooski in the Division II state championship game at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
The Wilson family hoop tradition continues with the next generation. Kyle’s 4-year-old son Taylor attends practices.
“The players are phenomenal with Taylor,” Kyle said.
He calls the ability to coach with his father each day “a great experience.”
Jay enjoys this type of father-son coaching experience for much of the school year. During the fall, Jay is Chad’s assistant coach with the Proctor boys varsity soccer team.
Chad serves as statistician for the Fair Haven girls varsity basketball team. Sports is woven through the Wilson family fabric.
It was Chad who knew that Saturday’s victory over Brattleboro would be his brother’s milestone 200th.
Chad never told Kyle and Kyle said he knew nothing about the milestone until after the game.
“I think Chad might have told a few of the players,” Kyle said.
Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander said she knew nothing about the possibility of the 200th until after it happened. She said, if she had, there would have been an announcement about it in the way there was for boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost’s 500th victory earlier this season.
When 1990 Mill River graduate Justin Smith scored his 1,000th point, there was no notification to the press about the possibility of the milestone occurring that night.
When asked why, coach Jay Wilson responded that it wasn’t his style to promote individual accomplishments.
It has always been about the team (the family) for the Wilsons.
“I call my father Dad but so do the players,” Kyle said.
That says it all about Jay Wilson’s stature in the program.
In Fair Haven, the Wilsons and the girls basketball team are very special families.
