WEST HAVEN — A fan-favorite event returns to Devil’s Bowl Speedway this Saturday when all three modified-type divisions (Sportsman, Limited and Novice) shed their roofs to give fans a unique look into the cockpit and drivers a refreshing challenge.
Typically held on Fathers’ Day Weekend, topless night has been an annual staple at Devil’s Bowl during the Bruno Family era. Since 2018, when clay returned to the big, half-mile oval, topless night winners in the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds have included Josh Sunn, Kenny Tremont, Jr, Bobby Hackel, IV and most recently Demetrios Drellos. The event was not held in 2022.
While some O’reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman drivers may have competed on topless night in years past, the concept will be totally new to Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman competitors as the division began last year when no such race was scheduled.
Competitors must remove the roof and “A” pillars, while having the option to retain upper quarter panels and rear windows. The car’s symmetry must remain intact as must the contour of the rear windows if they remain on the car. Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints will keep their wings on for safety and speed this time around.
Last week’s racing events saw some shake ups in the points standings as well as some new faces in victory lane. Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald of Gansevoort, Ny. won his first career Devil’s Bowl Speedway Sunoco Sportsman Modified feature while 10th place finishing Justin Comes assumed the point lead by one marker over 15th place finisher Tim LaDuc.
Hunter Nutter’s first win of the 2023 season helped tighten up the race for the O’reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman title chase. Nutter is now tied for 2nd in points with opening night winner Randy Ryan, but “Mr. Consistency,” Gary English leads them both by nine markers.
Tyler Travis remains the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman high point man, a title he has held all season long. He is trailed by 2nd place duo, Bobbi Hults and Donald Williams, both 18 points back. Ed Bell won last Saturday night’s feature, the second of his career.
In Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint racing action, Logan Denis continues to impress in the quest to defend his title. The Whiting driver finished sixth last week and remains the point leader by 20 points over John Smith. Third-generation racer Raelin Dunham won the feature and is 10th in points.
In the full-fendered ranks, Craig Kirby continues to lead Austin McKirryher in the Mini Stock points standings by 13 markers. Adam Mahoney won his first feature of 2023 and Adam Stewart, who got his start in racing operating the speedway lap counter many years ago, won the B feature.
Rob Steele’s ninth State Cannabis Crown Vic feature win propelled him to a four-point lead over Norm Morill. The Crown Vics are off until June 24. Enduro series racing returns this week with another 50-lap, $500-to-win nightcap. Eric Leno won the season’s only Enduro event so far back on May 21st.
Racing begins at 7 p.m. this Saturday. The pit gates will open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands at 5:30 p.m. The Drivers’ Meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with practice to follow at 6 p.m.