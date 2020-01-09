FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team has a way of putting a game out of reach before its opponent even know what hit them.
The Slaters used a dominating first-quarter effort to cruise past Green Mountain 62-36 Thursday night.
There are fast starts and then there are Fair Haven fast starts.
Within the minute against the Chieftains, Aubrey Ramey and Kohlby Murray had already knocked down a 3-pointer and the Slaters rushed out to a 8-0 lead.
Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti had to burn a timeout to stem the momentum, but the onslaught wasn’t going to stop.
The Slaters pushed their run to 15-0, before the Chieftains scored their first field goal.
By quarter’s end, Fair Haven was holding onto a 21-point lead.
For the Slaters, causing turnovers and playing a balanced offensive attack by hitting 3s and working the ball inside to post pivot Joey Gannon was the key to their early run.
“We just wanted to get our feet going, said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “For us to play well offensively, we had to get our feet going on defense and that’s what happened. We got some motion and the rhythm was there. Of course, we don’t shoot like that all the time, but we started out really, really hot.”
In the first quarter alone, Murray had a trio of 3s and Ramey had two of his own. Gannon racked up six points and controlled the boards in those early minutes.
“(Fair Haven) is very good and we weren’t ready for that speed,” Rapanotti said. “We adjusted after the first quarter, but we just were flat-footed and not ready to go in the first.”
Continuing to work the ball inside to Gannon, the Slaters outscored the Chieftains again in the second, taking a 25-point advantage into the half.
Green Mountain was the aggressor out of the break, going on a 6-0 run to start the quarter. Murray broke the run with a 3 for Fair Haven, but the Chieftains started to get to the basket and found their groove offensively.
“For us, it was about getting used to that speed,” said Rapanotti about the difference in play after the half. “We played with them, and in the second half, I think we gave them some problems.”
Green Mountain got its key cogs of Dylan McCarthy and Sawyer Pippen going and that made a huge difference in the team’s play.
McCarthy had 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, while Pippen had all of his 11 after halftime.
“Dylan plays real well and needs to get some of those to drop, so that was good that he had a good second half,” Rapanotti said. “Sawyer hit some good shots for us.”
Even when Green Mountain went on its second-half run, Fair Haven still had the lead well in hand. The team just needed to play their game and they knew the result would be positive in the end.
“We weathered the storm and we answered eventually,” Prenevost said. “It’s a game of runs.”
The Slaters found their offensive groove again in the fourth and continued to pull away for the comfortable win.
Gannon led the way for Fair Haven with 18 points and had 10 rebounds for the double-double. Murray notched 17 points, while the Slaters got a nice heap of points from a bunch of different guys. Sawyer Ramey was held to just two points, but the freshman facilitated well and grabbed four boards from his guard position.
“We didn’t have Zach Ellis tonight and everyone else stepped up,” Prenevost said. “Everyone contributed for us tonight.”
Fair Haven improves to 8-0 on the season. The Slaters are one of two remaining unbeaten Division II teams, along with U-32. They are back in action Monday against Mount Saint Joseph at home.
The loss drops Green Mountain to 3-4, as it turns its attention to Proctor on the road Tuesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.