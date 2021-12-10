WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team’s season didn’t end the way it had hoped last year, but the start of the new season was just what the doctor ordered.
The Golden Horde used a dominant opening quarter to quickly leave Mill River in the rear view mirror, winning 66-19 Friday night in Westside.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani didn’t have his team use the press defense at all during last year’s abbreviated season. He broke it out for the opening stretch of Friday’s game and it worked wonders.
The Minutemen struggled to deal with the swarming defense and the Golden Horde got several turnovers, many leading to transition buckets.
“It’s something we’re trying to get a little more of,” said Serrani of the press defense. “I have 10 kids and all of them can play, so we don’t worry too much about foul trouble.”
By the end of the first quarter, Westside led 30-7 and the Horde pitched a 15-0 shutout in the second quarter.
“Mill River is young and they made young mistakes. Flat passes will give you a great opportunity.”
Serrani’s assessment is correct. The Minutemen have a pair of freshman and sophomores on the roster and even some of their upperclassmen lack a ton of varsity experience.
Playing against a perennial contender like West Rutland will only make them better moving forward.
“Having that pace in a live game, and not just a couple cones here, is nice,” said first-year coach Jake Tanner. “It’s tough without a solid number to simulate that. Having them come in here against a team that is known to be top 1 or 2 in Division IV is a good learning experience for them.”
Freshman Peyton Guay broke onto the scene with a huge 8th-grade season last year and picked up right where she left off in the opener. In the first quarter alone, Guay had 14 points, many on transition layups. By halftime she had 21 points and she finished with a game-high 28.
“She was mad at herself because she missed two (layups),” Serrani said. “At halftime, she said if I miss another layup, take me out. She has a high standard for herself, which is good.”
Guay had six steals to go with her sparkling offensive day. Senior Anna Cyr was also a force on the defensive end with five thefts of her own.
Mallory Hogan had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mill River had its best run of play in the third quarter, where it outscored the Golden Horde 12-11.
Senior Malori Carlson, one of the girls with experience on the Minutemen’s roster, did a good job of taking matters into her own hands. She took multiple great drives to the basket to force contact and got herself some chances at the free throw line.
“They were learning during the game that they could pass (Malori) the ball anywhere in space and she can go get it,” Tanner said. “She’s going to be key down there on the block. She plays hard defense and puts in the effort. She’s a great leader.”
Carlson had nine points to lead Mill River, followed by seven from Lorryn Trujillo.
Mill River (0-1) hosts Woodstock on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
West Rutland (1-0) hosts rival Proctor on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
