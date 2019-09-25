BRANDON — A slow start was too much to overcome for Otter Valley in a 2-1 loss to Windsor in a Southern Vermont League field hockey game between divisional state contenders on Wednesday.
It didn't help that Windsor was anything but a slow starter.
Haley Fortin and Chloe Husser scored in the first 13 minutes and the Jacks, after surrendering a second-half goal to Brittney Jackson, commanded the field the rest of the way.
Windsor is the top-rated team in Division III (now 6-0-1) while the Otters entered at No. 3 in D-II (4-2).
It's always a heated battle between those friendly rival schools but the Jacks were the only ones bringing the heat in the first 20 or so minutes.
Hannah Wood scored on a screened blast from just inside the circle 5:29 into play and Husser added a goal from closer range 12:29 in.
"The kids were excited," said OV coach Stacy Edmunds, "and then they go and start like this."
Windsor likes to bring speed and aggressiveness to the field and Edmunds was disappointed that her team did not tap its ability to match it.
How to correct that? Edmunds was asked.
"Good question," she said.
"I told them to expect this to be a like a championship game," said Windsor's Jodie Wood. "Playing games like this gets us ready for the postseason."
The Otters rebounded to out-corner Windsor 6-1 in the half but their best chance was nullified when Fortin saved what appeared to be a sure Otters goal with Windsor keeper Glenna Ricard out of position.
Then came a wave of five Otters corners in just a few minutes' time. They created some good chances but Ricard stopped shots by Livia Bernhardt and Alia Edmunds.
The Otters carried over their aggressiveness into the early second half. After Morgan LaPorte's shot in a crowd went just wide, Jackson employed some nifty stickwork to get OV on the board. She, too, was in a crowd and eyeball to eyeball to Ricard. She pulled the ball away from the Jacks keeper and then pushed it past her to make it 2-1 with 19:16 remaining.
Windsor then regained the momentum and the Otters had just one more good chance, but Jackson wasn't able to repeat her previous act when in close to the keeper again.
The Otters, often sparked by the defensive play of Alice Keith, worked hard to keep it a one-goal game as Windsor flipped the script and had six corners to OV's one in the second half.
One foray ended with an Otters player intentionally kicking a ball in the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke by Alyssa Slocum that OV keeper Ellie Ross rejected.
"I don't think she has ever missed a penalty stroke," said Wood.
"Ellie Ross was fantastic," said coach Edmunds. "She never gives up."
"I have to give props to their goalie," Wood said.
Ross smothered another shot moments later and finished a superb game with nine saves. Ricard had six in the Jacks' cage and Fortin had a particularly strong game on defense.
Windsor will host Woodstock on Friday while the Otters entertain Springfield in Saturday's homecoming game.
