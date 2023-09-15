Brookelyn Kimball and Mallee Richardson scored first half goals in Otter Valley’s 2-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph, but the story of Friday’s girls soccer game at St. Peter’s Field were two goals that were not scored.
MSJ’s Isabella Anderson, as dangerous of a striker as you will find in the league, nailed two screaming line drives that required OV goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner to make spectacular saves.
Anderson’s first rocket would have put the Mounties ahead but Faulkner went sprawling horizontally to deny her.
Kimball’s goal came with 22:04 to go in the half and two minutes later her teammate Allie Charbonneau nearly cushioned the lead with a hard shot that went just over the crossbar.
Then, Anderson came oh so close to pulling the Mounties even as she tried to convert after Riley Collins’ corner kick but again Faulkner came up with the highlight-reel save.
“Anticipation is really big for me,” Faulkner said. “I don’t want to just depend on my reactions.
“And on the low balls, I step out, making sure that I meet the ball.”
Both teams were coming off losses. The victory pushed the Otters’ record to 3-1 and the Mounties fell to 3-2.
The next goal was a back-breaker for the Mounties because they came so close to gathering at halftime in a one-goal game. But Richardson had a goal that showcased her skill and composure with just 1:27 left in the half.
Richardson stopped the ball in the box and then, on the next touch, placed it perfectly with a crisp shot past keeper Ivy Crowley.
Anderson was at it again as soon as the teams went back onto the field. She started the new half with a hard shot that went inches over the bar.
Then, the Otters went on the offensive — Tegan Boynton, Richardson, Sierra Cormany and Randi Lancour all unloaded testing shots against Lauryn Charron who played in the net during the second half.
One of the best chances came when Cormany set up Lancour beautifully and Lancour’s shot whistled just inches wide of the far post.
The Otters were dominating but the Mounties had chances. Emma Blodorn, Emma Wiegers and Leah Majorell created opportunities and Abby Williams, Maya Traska and company played some stout defense in shutting the Otters out in the second 40 minutes.
The OV defense was solid with Savanna Cook as the rock. Cook showed toughness in going through balls, winning the 50-50 plays and either turning the ball up the field or clearing it out of bounds when the situation called for it.
Late in the game, Laura Allen made some clutch clears for the Otters and Lana Karnai, Emma Stanley and Michelle Hendee all had their turns at thwarting MSJ’s attack.
“My defenders do so much,” Faulkner said. “If I come off my line, I feel that I can count on them.”
But the dynamo for the Otters at midfield was Jazzy Madrigal, winning an inordinate number of 50-50 balls and deftly playing them to the feet of teammates.
MSJ fans got a scare when Anderson was helped off the field in the second half and her return was a welcomed sight.
Faulkner’s punts that consistently cleared the midfield stripe was just another offensive weapon for the Otters.
“It is just something that I have developed over time,” the senior said.
“Today was not our best effort,” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
She will look for the team to rebound on Tuesday at the John Werner Tournament in Arlington.
The Otters head for the championship game of the Josh Cole Tournament against Green Mountain on Saturday in Ludlow.
“I thought that we dominated and that we had good intensity,” OV coach Tammi Blanchard said.
The day left the Otters and Mounties with winning records and they hope to build on that in their respective tournaments.