For the past six weeks, most of Vermont’s top boys soccer teams have been up and down like yo-yos.
Just as some schools started to crack the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings, one or two bad results quickly cost them their spot. After a lot of mid-season shuffling, things are mostly back to square one as teams prepare for next week’s playoffs.
Preseason favorites CVU, Essex, Burlington and South Burlington are all in the top five, joined by fellow Metro Division power Mount Mansfield. Stowe and CVU are the only undefeated teams left in the state, with the Raiders eyeing an eighth straight title. CVU is poised to earn a first-round bye in D-I, meaning that Essex and South Burlington are likely to face winless Rice or Spaulding. Up-and-coming Brattleboro (9-2) will travel to play Rutland at 6 p.m. Friday, and those teams could see each other again in the D-I playdowns.
Stowe is competing in Division II this fall after a remarkable run in D-III. A battle between defending champs could be in the cards if the Raiders play Harwood in the post-season. There is a big drop-off midway through the D-II standings, so all eight playdown hosts could easily advance.
In Division III, there’s a chance that Northfield-Williamstown (3-9) will visit Hazen (7-3) in the first round of playoffs. The Wildcats rallied to a 3-2 overtime victory during the teams’ regular-season meeting. There is also a possibility that D-IV Proctor (10-1-1) and West Rutland (7-4-2) could lock horns in the quarterfinals. The Golden Horde are 1-0-1 against the Phantoms this fall.
1. CVU (11-0-1) The Redhawks have scored 41 goals and allowed three, claiming a 4-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans last week. “Soccer Central” will host Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury this week.
2. Essex (8-3-1) A 1-0 overtime victory over Mount Mansfield snapped a two-game losing skid. The Hornets will host BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
3. South Burlington (9-3) The Wolves cooled off quickly after a 5-0 start, but they’re getting back on track at the right time. South Burlington will host Burlington and Rice this week.
4. Mt. Mansfield (8-4-1) The Cougars outshot Essex 10-5 but still suffered a 1-0 loss, snapping their seven-game winning streak. Mount Mansfield made its last semifinal appearance in 2006 and hasn’t won a title since 2000.
5. Burlington (5-3-3) The Seahorses ended a two-game losing skid in a 4-0 win over Rice. BHS beat Essex early in the season and is the only team to tie CVU. The Seahorses will travel to play South Burlington and Colchester this week.
6. Stowe (11-0-1) The Raiders have backed up the hype by recording 11 shutouts and outscoring teams 37-2. Stowe struggled to create scoring opportunities during a 0-0 tie with U-32 and will look for more offense this week against Thetford and Lake Region.
7. St. Johnsbury (8-4) The Hilltoppers fall in the rankings after a 3-2 overtime loss to Colchester. The Hilltoppers have not suffered any lopsided defeats and will return to action against Rice and CVU.
8. Harwood (9-2-1) The Highlanders are benefiting from more balanced offensive contributions. The HU defense boasts eight shutouts, including five straight. The Highlanders have a tough final stretch against Montpelier and North Country.
9. Middlebury (10-2) A 5-0 win over Spaulding marked the Tigers’ eighth shutout. Six games against D-I opponents helped the Tigers skyrocket to the No. 2 spot in the D-II standings. They’ll face Milton and Mount Abraham this week.
10. Milton (9-2-1) The Yellowjackets have scored 22 goals in their last four games and will wrap up the regular season against Middlebury and Missisquoi.
On the bubble: Brattleboro (9-2), Colchester (5-7), Burr and Burton (8-4), BFA-St. Albans (5-6-1), Lake Region (9-2-1), Montpelier (6-3-1), U-32 (7-3-2)
