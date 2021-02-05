Kohlby Murray set the pick and Sawyer Ramey drove off it and made one of his patented dishes to Evan Reed for a layup in this week’s Blue & White Game at Fair Haven Union High School. Families in living rooms around Slater Nation went wild.
Welcome to February high school basketball, pandemic style.
The calendar has turned to February without a game being played in the Southern Vermont League so Fair Haven boys coach Bob Prenevost and his counterpart Kyle Wilson with the girls teams were simulating games that are streamed, giving parents, grandparents and fans the opportunity to watch them at home.
Prenevost calls the somewhat-close-to-the real-thing event “a carrot” for his players.
Then, with just a few words at Friday’s COVID press conference, Prenevost found he no longer needed the carrot. He was given the whole enchilada. Vermont high school winter sports teams can begin playing games on Feb. 12.
Vermont basketball and hockey players and other winter sport athletes will be given a valentine two days early.
Coaches had to channel their creative side during this long preseason that began back on Dec. 26 for some teams.
The Fair Haven players knew that at the end of a week of practice they would get a chance to compete and the people who mean the most to them will get an opportunity to watch at home.
Prenevost said his players have responded well to this different world.
“Our kids are so hyped up to do anything, they just come each day and work hard. They’ve been cooped up,” the veteran coach said. “We are not having trouble motivating these kids.”
He has also structured his practices differently. There is less emphasis on drills and a little more of “just letting them play.”
“That appeases them,” Prenevost said.
“They want to play games, no doubt. But it has been a blessing to see them in practice.”
Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo has also altered his approach to practice.
He is doing more fun and competitive things like 3-point shooting contests and 3-on-3 tournaments.
“We are doing a lot more live stuff,” he said.
Bellomo is also allowing music to be played at practice this season, a new twist.
“We keep it as fun as we can. We are also having shorter practices and not practicing on Saturday to give them a break,” he said.
“The kids have been great. We’ve had plenty of time to get used to masks. They are not fazed by the masks at all.
“We are all hopeful and trying our best.”
Bellomo said some of the new practice measures might be implemented in the preseason of 2021 in November even if things are back to normal. A pandemic can actually teach you things.
Ryan Csizmesia said his Mill River girls basketball players have been exemplary in their attitude during this waiting game.
“My kids are doing a pretty good job of staying motivating,” he said.
Csizmesia has a fairly young team that includes a group of players who will be together for three years of varsity.
That is why he is not abandoning the drills he stresses before practice.
He feels the extra-long preseason of practice has actually been good for his young and learning contingent.
Proctor boys basketball coach Jake Eaton considers one of his strengths to be his ability to motivate his players.
But he said he even feels challenged in motivating the Phantoms as the preseason stretched longer and longer and the uncertainty lingered.
The uncertainty was removed on Friday. Oh, everyone is realistic and realizes glitches will likely arise.
But now there is a start date for the regular season.
It was great news, a relief.
“My six seniors were super anxious,” Mount St. Joseph boys basketball coach Chris Charbonneau said.
Like Prenevost, Charbonneau sent his players through an intrasquad game this week that was available to Mountie fans on Facebook Live.
“Our guys were getting frustrated. They all just wanted to play,” Charbonneau said.
Prenevost said even if Friday’s news had been at the opposite end of the spectrum, shutting the season down, his Slaters would have continued practicing right up until the start of spring sports practices.
Now, they don’t have to think that way. The season is at hand.
A very, very different long preseason is drawing to a close.
