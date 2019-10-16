It was in October 1919 when Babe Ruth came to the Vermont State Fairgrounds for an exhibition that stirred the passion of local baseball fans.
A century later, Muhammed Lawal, known to mixed martial arts fans as King Mo, came to the same fairgrounds. MMA fans might be fewer in number and certainly the crowd was smaller for King Mo’s Rutland appearance this year, but for those meeting him, the excitement was the same.
Rutland’s Randy Felion brought in King Mo for a meet-and-greet at one of his events that is part of Fight Night Promotions, a series of MMA fights at Mandigo Arena at the fairgrounds.
“I had him flown up from Florida. Everyone was so excited to meet him. Everyone was asking, ‘How did you get King Mo?’ Everyone went nuts,” Felion said.
King Mo is a two-time world champion and Felion has staged three events so far where area fighters climb in the cage with their own championship dreams.
Event No. 4 will be Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. Mandigo Arena is unavailable during the winter months when it is used for storage.
Felion estimates the first three fights drew between 300 and 500 fans, although he admits he does give some free tickets as promotions. He also does a 50-50 raffle at each event and gives money to a person or family in need.
The first fight night in May, for example, raised more than $900 for the family of Harper Rose Briar, the 6-month-old girl who died in January.
MMA is a family affair. The 31-year-old Felion’s younger siblings, Dylan and Chelsea Felion, will be on the fight card in November. Chelsea will be involved in the one female fight of the 14 on the card.
Dylan will be in one of the five fights where championship belts are at stake.
Randy is also still fighting but he said he will be retiring as an active MMA fighter after a couple more bouts. His next fight is one of the largest MMA events in the Northeast, where he will be competing in front of about 4,000 fans in Watertown, New York, on Oct. 26.
His final fight will be on Dec. 21 at Barre Auditorium.
“It’s getting too much, a lot on my plate,” Felion said of being a fighter himself, running Fight Night Promotions and being a parent to 5-year-old daughter Baily, whom he has two nights a week.
Randy won his last fight, defeating Pete Haskins in front of a large crowd at Barre Auditorium in August.
The fights at Holiday Inn could be a tough ticket. The capacity is smaller than for the fights at Madigo, Felion said.
There will be three events at the Holiday Inn before the events shift back to Mandigo.
One difference between the venues is that the sale of alcohol will be permitted at the Holiday Inn.
Felion is quickly approaching the day when he will climb into the cage for one of his own fights for the last time.
It is time consuming to be an MMA fighter. The training is considerable.
“You have to train. If you don’t train, you don’t win,” he said.
He knows he will miss the fighting, but he also knows he is at that stage where he must channel his energy into his venture, which has gotten off to a successful start, exceeding his expectations.
“I will always be in the MMA world,” Felion said.
