Dylan Felion figured now that he and his fiancée Savanna have three children, he wouldn't fight for free any longer.
That meant relinquishing his amateur status and turning pro.
Good thing he doesn't get paid by the hour. That professional debut lasted all of 1 minute, 33 seconds. It ended when Felion knocked out Laquan Lewis.
The pay day was somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,000 and it quickly went toward providing a nice Christmas for the kids — daughter Winter, 5; and sons Odin, 2 years old and Calvin, 3 months.
The 2016 Rutland High School graduate now lives in Pownal and has a gym in Bennington where he trains locally. He also make the trip to Connecticut to train as much as possible at a boxing gym.
"I was away from home a lot training and my fiancée said, 'You are not fighting for free any more,'" Felion said.
He actually turned pro in 2020 but COVID shut everything down so his winning debut took place on Thanksgiving eve in Windham, New Hampshire.
He rocked Lewis within seconds. Not expecting anything from the young fighter making his debut, the broadcaster called the early punch "a shocker."
But the real shocker came when he landed the 1-2 right that ended the fight.
Savanna and the three children are not the only ones that Felion is fighting for in his new career.
There is also Chucky Cable from Poughkeepsie, New York who recently passed away. He attended all of Dylan's fights as well as the events that Dylan's brother Randy Felion competed in. Randy and Dylan were both involved in MMA.
The brothers still act as each other's corner men.
Randy, the older brother, is also considering turning pro.
"I said, 'I am going to fight for Chucky from now on,'" Dylan said.
He has 'For Chucky' written on much of his equipment.
Felion says he is in the professional boxing ranks for the long haul.
"I am 1-0 and I am not looking to go to 10-0. I am just taking it one fight at a time and I want to be doing this for a long time," he said. "I am just focused on one fight at a time and staying active."
Following the short bout, Felion said to Lewis, 'I wish it had lasted longer.'
"He was very respectful. We are only enemies for the time that we are in the ring."
Felion still works a day job, of course, but the goal is in front of him to make boxing his career.
The lithe Felion had to watch what he ate to make weight for the 155-pound class in his debut.
The next day he was able to feast on a Thanksgiving meal fit for a winner.
