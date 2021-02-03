Wednesday was the 35th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, so I couldn’t help but think of the females in our coverage area that are displaying their abilities daily on and off the field.
We have some great female athletes and teams in Rutland County that make it so much fun to be a sports reporter telling their stories.
In the fall, the Proctor girls soccer team is as dominant any school outside of Hinesburg. The Phantoms have gone a whole decade playing for all the marbles, for the bragging rights, for the whole enchilada. It’s a testament to the culture in place at that small Division IV school that they’ve been able to do that.
From Abby McKearin to Maddie Flanders to Maggie McKearin to Isabel Greb in the coming years, the beat just goes on at Taranovich Field in Pittsford.
The Otter Valley field hockey team made it to the state finals a year ago and is constantly in the hunt for another run.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team hasn’t tasted the championship feeling, but they’re always a top contender to reach that level. The Slater field hockey team is putting in work to be at that status.
Many of those Slater athletes do know what the mountain top feels like though. Girls like Ryleigh Coloutti, Emma Briggs, Courtney Brewster and the twins Megan and Emma Ezzo on the soccer pitch and Zoey Cole on the field hockey field are two-time Division II champions in basketball. I know they’re chomping at the bit to go for a third.
The girls hoopsters at West Rutland want to right last year’s wrong and be champions again themselves.
At Rutland and Mill River, the mostly-female cheerleading teams (shout out to Mill River’s Jacob Langlois, the lone male on those teams this year) may not always get the spotlight they deserve, but championships have become commonplace. Schools like Poultney and Fair Haven, with proud programs themselves, would love to reach that pinnacle.
I haven’t been able to see these female athletes in action during a spring season. COVID-19 had other plans in 2020, but I’m sure excited to see what’s in store.
Teams like the West Rutland, Fair Haven and Otter Valley softball teams, the Rutland girls lacrosse team and others have had a ton of success in recent years. When they hopefully get their chance to play this year (fingers crossed), I’ll be excited to see what they do.
In sports, I’m constantly caught by moments. In the women professional ranks, there was the 2018 U.S. hockey upset of Canada in the Winter Olympics that I remember watching in my small apartment in Troy, New York when I was early in my time working in Vermont. I remember watching the 2015 women’s soccer World Cup when Carli Lloyd chipped the keeper from near the mid-line.
In local sports, the moments are plentiful. While working at the Bennington Banner, I remember seeing Elise Magro getting her 1,000th career point in a game at Burr and Burton, the first in RHS girls history to do so. I snapped a picture of her and coach Nate Bellomo after she did it. Who knew that a year or so later, I’d make my way to Rutland myself.
I remember seeing Ryleigh Coloutti hug her older sister Halle after she reached 1,000 points herself last winter.
I remember the rush I felt during the Otter Valley-Middlebury field hockey playoff game. A scoreless bout, where both teams were just begging for a goal, until OV’s Ryleigh LaPorte finally sent Otter fans home happy.
I could go on and on about all the strong athletes and teams we get to cover here at the Herald, but you probably get the picture.
Off the playing field, there are women like Fair Haven Athletic Director Ali Morgan, Mill River AD Kim Maniery and Rutland High Athletics Secretary Jamie Nichols. Outside of our area, women like Mount Anthony’s Ashley Hoyt and BFA-Fairfax’s Geri Witalec-Krupa come to mind as well. All these women do hard work to make sure athletes at their schools have a positive experience.
In crazy times like these, their job isn’t always the easiest, but every interaction I’ve had with them in my year plus at the Herald has been great. They may not get the headlines of the athletes on the playing field, but their work doesn’t go unnoticed.
Whether they’re scoring goals, sinking shots or working behind the scenes to make sure those things can happen, women in sports in Rutland County, and across the state, are constantly making their mark.
Here’s to you.
