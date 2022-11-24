The main thing a coach asks for is that their players show a hard-working nature. Talent can take them a long way, but it’s the extra gear brought on by perfecting the craft that takes them over the hump.
Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton has plenty of talent and the hard-working mentality that brings his game to the next level.
After a breakout junior campaign, Buxton earns Rutland Herald Football Player of the Year honors.
When talking about his quarterback, Slaters coach Jim Hill always goes back to Buxton’s mentality.
“(Joe’s) a worker,” Hill said. “He’s hard on himself and he holds himself accountable. He always focuses on eliminating mistakes.”
This fall was the first time Buxton had the keys to the Cadillac. Last year as a sophomore, he took over at quarterback midway through the season for the incumbent quarterback Sawyer Ramey who was dealing with an injury at the time.
This year, Buxton came into preseason camp knowing the quarterback job was his and he made the most of his opportunity.
“Joe struggled a bit as a sophomore, but his mindset was to come in this year and be the best quarterback he could be,” Hill said.
Buxton’s numbers are evidence that he succeeded in his improvement this fall. The junior passed for 2,142 yards and threw 22 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions.
He also rushed for 8 touchdowns, racking up more than 500 yards on the ground.
The game that really stands out for Hill in terms of Buxton’s performance was the Week 7 matchup against Colchester. Fair Haven needed the win to lock up a home playoff game and the Lakers were surging at the time, so the stakes were high.
Buxton led the Slaters to a 35-21 road win that night, passing for more than 200 yards and rushing for more than 100 yards.
“I think I’ve given out around three game balls in my years coaching and that night Joe got the game ball,” Hill said.
Buxton’s physical maturation has progressed along with his game. His 6-foot-4 stature is prototypical for a quarterback, but you have to know to do with it.
“Joe has really filled into his body,” Hill said.
Understanding his body more and knowing to how to use it has allowed Buxton to turn into a dual-threat quarterback that, at his size, can be a load for defenses to stop.
“The top quarterbacks you see in college and the pros are not pocket passers anymore,” Hill said. “It really stresses a defense out having to deal with a dual-threat quarterback. It spreads teams out.”
Buxton was a major contributor on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Slaters started playing him at safety and cornerback and the junior thrived in both roles. Hill thought it really helped Buxton on offense, playing that defensive role.
Buxton is a three-sport athlete, who shines on the basketball court and the baseball diamond as well.
His next step after his senior year next year is still in the air, but Hill knows the potential his signal caller has if he were to choose football after high school.
“His ceiling his very high,” Hill said. “With the right fit, he could play at a UNH or University of Maine or a school at that level.”
Hill pointed to the example of Carson Leary, who he coached at Otter Valley, as a guy who played at a high level in college coming from Vermont.
The Fair Haven coach is hoping to see Buxton attend some more camps over the summer and hone the many talents he flashed this season.
“I think he has a real shot at being the Gatorade Player of the Year for Vermont next fall,” Hill said.
It’s a high bar, but with Buxton’s hard work, there’s nothing out of the question.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.