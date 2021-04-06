Rutland County is blessed with some of the best guard play in the state.
Proctor has the do-it-all duo of Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon, Mount St. Joseph had the sharp-shooting trio of Maddox Traynor, Jerimiah Green and Andre Prunty and Rutland has the intense Jack Coughlin and the Pockette brothers, Evan and Eli, among the many great backcourts.
Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray, Sawyer Ramey and Zack Ellis are firmly in that elite company and it’s Murray that earns the Rutland Herald boys basketball player of the year honor this season for teams in the newspaper’s coverage area.
Murray played in 11 games this winter, but in one of those games, against Woodstock, he played for only the opening minute due to an eye injury. In the other 10 games, Murray averaged 19.3 points per game, scoring more than 30 points against Mount Anthony and Milton. Only Green and McKearin averaged more points.
Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost has been coaching for a long time and notes how Murray is one of the better players he’s ever coached.
“(Kohlby) has the drive to get better. He consistently works out,” Prenevost said. “He does a lot of ball-handling and has the passion to work. He’s special and he’s relentless.”
Prenevost says in the past the coaching staff has had to encourage Murray to shoot more.
Murray’s effort is tough to match by others on the court on both sides of the ball. He plays downhill with his ability to get out on the break. He can just as often hit a deep 3 as he can drive to the hoop.
Murray can explode for points in stretches and there’s no better example of that than the Division II semifinal against North Country.
The Falcons had done a great job of slowing Murray down for the first three quarters, and North Country led by 11, but Murray got hot in the fourth, hitting multiple 3s to put the Slaters on the brink of victory.
Fair Haven ran out of time and the Falcons advanced to their first boys hoops final, but it was a final glimpse of the game-changing ability that Murray possesses.
His all-out effort is something that endears himself to his teammates and coaches.
“He gives us a lot of leadership. He’s a go-go guy,” Prenevost said.
Murray has an unassuming personality. He isn’t very vocal, but leads by his actions.
“Kohlby doesn’t talk a lot. He’s not a rah-rah guy,” Prenevost said. “Sometimes you won’t know Kohlby is there, but his actions speak louder. His confidence on the court helps others play well.”
Murray, Ellis and Ramey are always in sync. Murray is the shooter, Ramey is the distributor and Ellis does a little of everything.
Their effort has been critical in the Slaters going 31-4 over the past two seasons.
“They’re all unselfish and there’s no jealously between them,” Prenevost said. “They all fit like a glove. Sawyer came in last year as a freshman and they accepted him. They work well together.”
Murray will continue his basketball career next winter at Norwich University.
“I think he’s just scratching the surface of how good he’ll be,” Prenevost said. “His game suits what the college game is. He loves the deep 3 and he’s great on the dribble drive.”
Before he scratches that surface, he’ll be donning a cap and glove on the baseball diamond this spring, picking the sport back up after Ramey convinced him to play.
“I’m excited to see Fair Haven play,” said Prenevost, whose grandson is Ramey, a middle infielder for the Slaters. “I’m not sure where Kohlby will play, but he can go run down any ball. He should be a great addition for them.”
You can throw a dart at a board with Rutland County guards on it and you’d hit a good one. Guys like Green, McKearin, Coughlin and a few others all could just as easily have taken home this accolade.
Our dart landed on Murray and his high school resume makes this one a bullseye.
