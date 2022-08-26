High school sports teams can be in many different stages. There are the teams that are contenders, those knocking on the door of that level and those trying to build back up.
Rutland County has its share of all three.
Otter Valley is coming off a season where it lost just three games. The Otters are trying to maintain that winning standard.
Fair Haven had a major breakthrough last year and the Slaters wants to build off that.
Rutland is coming off two down years, but with plenty of talent returning, the rise back up the standings is in sight.
Outside of the county, teams like Middlebury and Springfield also are aiming for more success.
With lots of teams with different goals, it makes for a fun season. Let’s take a look at some matchups to watch for the fall season for the Rutland County field hockey teams, along with the Tigers and Cosmos.
Windsor at RHS, 9/2
This is the first game of the Kayla Ploof era as she takes over as head coach of the Rutland program.
Having been an assistant on the staff for many years, her transition figures to be seamless, but this will be the first time we get a look at the Raiders with her calling the shots.
A matchup with Windsor is a nice early test for Rutland.
Springfield at BF, 9/2
For a program trying to build back up, there are going to be some growing pains. Springfield has definitely felt those over the past few seasons.
Even if losses pile up, playing the best teams in the state will be beneficial in the long run.
Games like this one against Bellows Falls to open the season fit that bill.
OV at Rutland, 9/8
A Rutland County rivalry matchup always brings some intrigue.
Even with the programs being in two different spots last year, Otter Valley only beat Rutland by goal early in the season.
The Otters have plenty of talent coming back, but graduated some of their stalwarts, so the level of play in this game could be pretty even.
FH at Rutland, 9/16
There’s plenty of fun in this matchup.
You have high school teammates opposing each other as coaches with Kayla Ploof leading Rutland and Allison Resnick leading Fair Haven.
You also have a potentially really fun field hockey game to be had. Their first game last year was a tie, before Rutland won the second game handily.
Both squads have talent from those teams coming back, which makes for another set of tough matchups.
Midd at Mount Abe, 9/16
Mount Abraham is a field hockey power, winning four straight Division II titles, and this is a good chance for Middlebury to get better against elite competition.
The Tigers are trying to get their program back in a good spot, after a handful of losing seasons.
Rutland at BBA, 9/23
It’s always fun when Rutland and Burr and Burton Academy square off.
For the last few seasons, the Bulldogs have been the better team, but the Raiders always seem to play them tough.
An interesting note about this game is that Rutland and BBA play twice within the same week. The Bulldogs travel up to Rutland just five days after this Friday afternoon contest.
Springfield at Windsor, 9/27
Springfield is a young squad, but the Cosmos got a little bit of hope last year when they only lost to Windsor by a goal in the first of two matchups.
This will be the first of the two games this year as Springfield looks to continue the growth of its field hockey program, a program that was state champions just six years ago.
Fair Haven at OV, 9/28
Otter Valley swept rival Fair Haven last year, but it’s no longer a guarantee that will be the case every year.
The Slaters are a program that has gained a lot of confidence over the last few years and are bound to give opponents a tough game any time they step on the field now.
Windsor at FH, 10/4
Last year was a game-changing year for Fair Haven and you’d be hard-pressed to find a day bigger for them than win against multiple-time defending state champion Windsor.
Talking to coach Allison Resnick and players after that win, you could tell how much that win meant to them.
This will be the first time Windsor is back on the Slaters’ field since that loss.
Midd at Otter Valley, 10/6
These teams are located within a half hour of each other, so there’s bound to be some familiarity between athletes.
Otter Valley cruised past Middlebury in their matchup last season, but the two squads have had plenty of fun ones in the past.
I vividly remember the intensity of their playoff matchup during the abbreviated 2020 fall season, where the Otters squeaked out a 2-1 win in Brandon.
RHS at So. Burlington, 10/20
Rutland will test itself with tough competition all season and the capper to its regular season is no different.
South Burlington is coming off a Division I state title last season, the 10th championship in program history, and the Wolves haven’t had a losing record since the turn of the century.
For a Rutland team looking to continue to grow and improve, this is a great test ahead of playoffs.
