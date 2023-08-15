The Fair Haven field hockey team made history last fall.
For the first time since 2007 and just the second time in program history, the Slaters played in a state championship game.
On that windy afternoon at the University of Vermont, Fair Haven came up just one goal short of its championship aspirations against top-seeded Montpelier. A bunch of players from that team are back hoping they get another chance at the glory.
They aren’t the only Rutland County team motivated to succeed. Otter Valley is hoping to prove it can remain in the Division II contending hunt despite big graduation losses. Rutland is hoping that some of the lumps it’s taken over the last few years were only for the better in its development.
Outside of the county, Springfield looks to continue its build of a winning standard, brick by brick.
Let’s take a look at some interesting field hockey matchups for the local teams.
OV at Rutland, 9/7
These Rutland County rivals always play each other early in the regular season and most of the time the games are close.
Even with Rutland struggling during the last two seasons, it still played an elite Otters team to a one-score game.
Another competitive contest could be on the docket here.
Fair Haven at OV, 9/9
The games between these two Rutland County rivals just seem to be getting more and more even.
Otter Valley won both of the matchups last year, but each came by a goal. A late goal gave the Otters the first win and overtime was needed for the second.
Something similar to those two games would be a treat for Rutland County field hockey fans.
Woodstock at Fair Haven, 9/20
Woodstock cruised past Fair Haven in both of their matchups last fall, but that was true of a lot of Wasps games.
Woodstock rode its dominance all the way to UVM, where the Wasps bested rival Hartford in the D-II state final.
Fair Haven is always looking to raise its profile and level of play. Giving Woodstock a close contest would do that.
Montpelier at Springfield, 9/20
Springfield is out to building a winning standard.
There’s no better way to develop that than go up against elite competition, a category defending D-III champion Montpelier certainly falls into.
Even if the Cosmos struggle, seeing what it takes to compete at the highest level will be plenty beneficial for their growing squad.
BBA at Rutland, 9/22
Burr and Burton has dominated this matchup in recent years, but that doesn’t take away from the emotion behind the game.
Rutland and BBA athletes know each other well, so both will try and use that familiarity to their advantage in this rivalry matchup.
Springfield at OV, 9/23
In a high school sports scene that can be cut-throat, these two teams have developed quite the sense of camaraderie in recent seasons.
Otter Valley admired the sense of sportsmanship that Springfield had and the feeling has become mutual. Last year, the teams even shared lunch after OV’s Homecoming game against the Cosmos.
As Springfield looks to continue building back to being competitive, it’s always good to have support of others in the community.
Rutland at Fair Haven, 9/27
Fair Haven had a big breakthrough win against Rutland last fall, a huge win in terms of the index points it provided and the monkey that was flung off the Slaters’ backs.
That game needed overtime to decide a winner and the other matchup was a tie.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see similarly competitive contests this fall.
Bellows Falls at OV, 10/3
Otter Valley gave Division I heavyweight Bellows Falls a massive test last fall.
The Terriers needed overtime to leave Brandon with a victory in tow, giving the Otters a sense that they could hang with any team in the state.
One of the girls who scored on that day for OV was Breanna Bovey, netting her first two varsity tallies. Her role will increase this year with some big graduation losses.
I’m sure she wouldn’t mind an encore performance similar to the one she had last year against Bellows Falls.
Windsor at Fair Haven, 10/5
This has turned into a rivalry as Fair Haven and Windsor have established themselves as two of the better teams in Division III.
The teams have been as evenly-matched as they come in recent years. Last season, they traded 1-0 victories.
Both squads are plenty motivated as Fair Haven tries to claim the elusive title and Windsor looks to get back to the finals stage it inhabited three years in a row before last year.
Rutland at Hartford, 10/6
Even in a down year, Rutland gave D-II state championship contender Hartford a very solid game last year in their second matchup.
RHS lost by eight goals in their first game against the Hurricanes, but only lost two and scored in the rematch.
This will be a nice late-season test for Rutland to see where it stands.
