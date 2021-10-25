Field Hockey Pairings

DIVISION I

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: No. 9 Rutland (2-11-1) at No. 8 Mt. Mansfield (2-11-1)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 So. Burlington (13-0-1) Game 3: No. 7 Colchester (4-10) at No. 2 Bellows Falls (14-0) Game 4: Game 4: No. 6 Burlington (5-7-2) at No. 3 Essex (9-3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Rice (7-7) at No. 4 CVU (9-5)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 2 Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. winner game 3

Finals, Nov. 6

Game 8: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 6

DIVISION II

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: No. 9 Brattleboro (3-11) at No. 8 Woodstock (7-7) Game 2: No. 10 Middlebury (1-14) at No. 7. St. Johnsbury (9-5)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Mount Abraham (12-1-1) Game 4: No. 5 Spaulding (11-2-1) at No. 4 Otter Valley (11-2-1)

Saturday, Oct, 30

Game 5: Winner Game 2 at No. 2 Hartford (11-3) Game 6: No. 6 Burr and Burton (7-6-1) at No. 3 U-32 (12-1-1)

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. winner Game 3 Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. winner Game 5

Finals, Nov. 6

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. winner Game 7

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: No. 8 Milton (1-12) at No. 1 Windsor (8-5-1) Game 2: No. 5 Fair Haven (4-9-1) at No. 4 Montpelier (5-7) Game 3: No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5) Game 4: No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 No. Country (6-7)

Semifinals, Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. winner Game 1 Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. winner Game 3

Finals, Nov. 6

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. winner Game 5

tom.haley@rutlandherald.com

