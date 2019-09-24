The sound track for this week's Rutland Herald / Times Argus field hockey power rankings climbed all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1957. Elvis Presley's "All Shook Up" is the perfect anthem for the 2019 Vermont high school field hockey season.
The South Burlington team thought to be the Cadillac in the Vermont field hockey garage dropped two straight games, but still has enough gas to win a state crown.
There is not even a Division I team among the top four in our rankings this week with three Division II teams and a D-III squad comprising the elite four. Yes, the state's field hockey hierarchy truly is all shook up.
There is a game on Friday in Rutland that might provide a bit of clarity to all this madness. Hartford is in town to play the Raiders. Rutland and the Hurricanes meet three times this season, a rare circumstance that came about when Mount Anthony dropped the sport for this season.
The first meeting was also in Rutland and saw Hartford remain unbeaten with a 1-0 win in overtime.
Clarity? On second thought, this game will just as likely only add to the madness.
Elvis is in the building.
The rankings were compiled prior to Tuesday's games and last week's ranking is in parentheses.
1. Hartford 7-0-1 (2) The Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over a very tough Burr and Burton Academy team, their fifth shutout of the season.
2. Mount Abraham 5-0-2 (4) A quality win over D-I South Burlington followed by a 6-0 rout of Middlebury kept the D-II Eagles unbeaten.
3. Otter Valley 4-1 (6) Division II Otters have won their last two games by a combined score of 12-1.
4. Windsor 5-0-1 (3) A tie with Hartford is the lone blemish on the Yellow Jackets' record.
5. South Burlington 4-2 (1) The Wolves are still my favorite in Division I.
6. Rutland 4-3-1 (10) A two-goal win over Burr and Burton on the Bulldogs' turf field should get everyone's attention.
7. Missisquoi (3-0-2) (UR) That tie against Mount Abe is worth lots.
8. CVU 4-3 (UR) A 5-0 victory over BBA and a 2-0 decision over Mount Mansfield are statement wins.
9. Stowe 4-1 (5) A 1-0 loss to Missisquoi is the Raiders' only misstep.
10. Spaulding 4-1-1 (UR) and St. Johnsbury 4-2 (UR) The Crimson Tide and Hilltoppers have split 2-1 decisions with one another.
On the bubble: Mount Mansfield, Essex, Colchester, Bellows Falls and Burr and Burton.
