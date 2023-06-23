HANOVER, N.H. — Otter Valley's Ryleigh LaPorte is the lone representative from Rutland County in Friday night's Twin State Field Hockey Game that pits the top recent high school graduates of Vermont against the the cream of New Hampshire.
The Capital area of Vermont is well represented with Spaulding's Hannah King and Isabella Bevins and Montpelier's Elliott Muller.
This will not be the last field hockey game for LaPorte. She is off to play the sport at Colby-Sawyer College where she will major in nursing.
King will be playing club field hockey and ice hockey University of New England. She is also majoring in nursing.
Madison Gile will become familiar to area fans. The Mount Abraham defensive mid will be coming to Vermont State University at Castleton in the fall to play for the Spartans' defending Little East Conference champions in field hockey.
Another who will be staying in state to play her college field hockey is Rice Memorial's Grace Nigolian. She will be playing at St. Michael's College where she will major in Psychology.
Rounding out the Vermont team for Friday night's game are CVU's Danielle Gamelin and Tess Everett, Bellows Falls' Ella Clark, Mount Abraham's Payton Vincent, Essex's Ashley Clark, Ava Spooner, Gillian Bruyns and Adowyn Byrne, Rice's Madison Shaw, Mount Mansfield's Fiona Stotz, South Burlington's Miranda Hayes and Mia Kaczmarek, Burlington's Ava Kahl and Woodstock's Audrey Emery.
Byrne and Emery are the goalies.
Patty Porter Deschaine, the former field hockey star at Springfield High School and St. Michael's College, will be one of the New Hampshire coaches.
Game time at Hanover High School is 6 p.m.