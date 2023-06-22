Late Wednesday night, while watching the Red Sox-Twins game, I was scrolling Facebook. I came across a post from a parent that told me there was a Twin State Field Hockey Game being played on Friday night at Hanover High School showcasing the best of the recent high school graduates from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire.
Wait, the game is two days away and I have to find this out from a parent.
Thank you Otter Valley Union High School parent Heather LaPorte. Thanks for nothing, Vermont Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Thursday morning, I made some calls to coaches and an official. They did not know much more about the game than I did.
Why do they insist on keeping this great game a secret every year?
And field hockey is a great game. It is a sport where Vermont high school players go on and make their mark at the college level in significant numbers.
Not many miles down the road from where I am sitting right now, you will find the Little East Conference field hockey champion Castleton University program. Come out of campus and take a left to Castleton Four Corners. Take a right, and in a matter of a half hour or so you will find yourself at Middlebury College, home of the three-time NCAA Division III national championship field hockey Panthers. A couple of the people I called on Friday morning made the point that they bet people up in the northern tier of the state knew all about Friday evening’s game.
Maybe. If so, the Middlebury-Dixon line rears its ugly head again.
We cover a lot of field hockey at this publication and we take it very seriously.
Yet, we are an afterthought when it comes to the Vermont Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Maybe someone will say they sent out a roster after tryouts last November.
I don’t remember but that is not the point. The media outlets, including radio and TV, should be flooded with pregame information to the extent that nobody could miss it.
High school field hockey is a great game and, in our area, it is being played in a hotbed for college field hockey.
I hope that the Twin State Field Hockey Coaches Association can do a much better job of promoting its sport and its summer classic in the future.