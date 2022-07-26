BRANDON — The 2022 Vermont Women’s Amateur golf tournament is headed to Rutland County next week.
Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon plays host to the tournament, which opens up on Monday and goes through Wednesday.
This will be the third time Neshobe has hosted the Women’s Am, with the 1999 and 2010 tournaments held at the Brandon course.
The 2010 tournament was won by Holly Reynolds, who is looking to defend her championship from last summer’s Amateur. Reynolds has won the tournament 10 times, including a run of five straight titles beginning in 1989.
Reynolds, from Copley Country Club, won last year’s tournament comfortably, shooting 6-over, which was six strokes ahead of second-place Julia Dapron, of Dorset Field Club.
Dapron has been on the brink of an Amateur championship for a few years now. She has been the runner-up the last two tournaments and was a five-hole playoff away from winning the 2020 tournament.
The winner of the 2020 tournament was Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown. Brown is a two-time Amateur champion and two-time runner-up. She is also coming off her second straight Senior Championship, making her a major contender to take the title.
There are two more former champions in the field with 2005 winner Reggie Parker, of Ekwanok Country Club, and 2018 winner Tiffany Maurycy, of Killington Golf Course, competing. Maurycy is also a four-time Amateur runner-up.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Mia Politano figures to be a contender. The Otter Valley graduate, who now plays collegiately at Middlebury College, finished fourth in the 2020 tournament and was 10th last year. She is a former Junior Champion at the event.
Manchester Country Club’s Kaylie Porter is multiple-time state champion at Burr and Burton Academy and should be a contender as well. West Bolton Golf Club’s Namo Seibert won Division I medalist honors last fall for Mount Mansfield and is also in the field.
Perennial contenders like Rutland Country Club’s Lindsey Cone, Williston Golf Club’s Jeanne Morrissey and Ann Oday and Country Club of Vermont’s Deidre Mahler are competing as well.
The golfers vying for the Junior Championship will be Lily Collins, Teagan Duffy, Alyssa Gallo, Grace Marroquin, Sara Beth Marroquin, Jillian Miles, Porter and Seibert.
Here’s a list of every competitor by home course:
Burlington Country Club: Mary Brush, Cara Cain, Cheri Campbell, Cheryl Hoar, Phyllis Phillips, Carson Richards and Deb Savoie.
Cedar Knoll Country Club: Marie Ayer, Lauri Brown, Kimberly Fadden and Rebecca Monty.
Champlain Country Club: Kimberley Barkyoumb and Andrea Brown.
Copley Country Club: Holly Reynolds.
Country Club of Barre: Sue Bagley and Kathy Kemp.
Country Club of Vermont: Deidre Mahler and Frances McCune.
Dorset Field Club: Lesley Brodie, Julia Dapron, Jennifer Shaw and Els Walker.
Ekwanok Country Club: Becky Montgelas and Reggie Parker.
Green Mountain National: Patty McGrath, Marybeth Menduni and Trish Wade.
Haystack Golf Course: Linda Jane Parson.
Killington Golf Course: Annemarie Blackman, Patti Haas and Tiffany Maurycy.
Kwiniaska Golf Club: Ashley Bond and Rhonda Colvard.
Lake Morey Country Club: Jennifer Steck.
Lake St. Catherine Country Club: Maureen Quinn.
Lakeside Golf Club: Alexandra Cota and Lauren Keating.
Links at Lang Farm: Jazz Bruce, Natalie Lascelles and Jennifer Papillo.
Manchester Country Club: Alyssa Gallo and Kaylie Porter.
Neshobe Golf Club: Kristin Mahoney.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club: Kristen Shaeffer.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course: Kathy Allbright, Eva Mastalos, Erika Politano, Mia Politano and Susan Rand.
Rockey Ridge Golf Club: Susie Bremner.
Rutland Country Club: Lindsay Cone, Teegan Duffy, Christina Graves, Heather Grier, Jillian Miles, Steph Moberg, Amanda Wheeler and Anna White.
Stowe Country Club: Alyssa Barnes, Amy Butcher and Tracy Webster.
The Quechee Club: Jo Allsopp and Vicki Goodrich.
Vermont National Country Club: Sis Capeless, Dana Cassidy, Lillian Collins, Julie Dale, Kanika Gandhi, Josie Herrera, Grace Marroquin, Sara Beth Marroquin and Michelle Rocheleau.
West Bolton Golf Club: Namo Seibert.
Williston Golf Club: Sheila Clairmont, Lois Dolan, Wendy Drolette, Janet Hayden, Barb Masterson, Jeanne Morrissey and Ann Oday.
