The rumors had been swirling for months. Everyone knew that College of St., Joseph and Green Mountain College were on the brink of extinction. Sure, there was denial by many who loved those schools.
But when reality hit, it was like running into a pick set by a 6-foot-6, 300-pound post player on the basketball floor — jarring.
Student athletes at the schools had to sort through a maze of options.
Four basketball players were able to remain in Rutland County, landing on the teams at Castleton University.
There was the shock to deal with upon the annoucement of their school closing followed by the confusing process of launching the same search they had done as a high school senior. Madison Akins, Leanna Mason, Tyrell Johnson and Demauriaye Smith have landed on the Castleton campus, continuing their basketball careers in Spartan green.
“It was stressful,” Akins said of hearing the news that her career at CSJ as a student athlete was over.
She had heard the rumors and they fueled uncertainty through some bleak days.
“Everyone wanted to have hope. It was hard for a lot of us,” said the diminutive point guard from Hudson Falls, New York.
“It was hard to see all my friends go through the process again of finding a home.”
Mason, Johnson and Smith experienced the same thing with the closure of Green Mountain.
“It was tough. We had developed a really great friendships with a lot of people there,” Johnson said.
After wearing the green and gold of the GMC men’s basketball team, Johnson and Smith are teammates at Castleton.
Akins is the shortest player and Mason the tallest on the Castleton women’s team, but they are united by their journey.
Mason nearly did not return school at all when she lost her team at Green Mountain.
“I wasn’t going to go back to school. Coming here was a last minute decision but it was a good one,” Mason said.
One thing that made the journey easier was that everyone at the two schools, athletes and non-athletes, were experiencing the same thing.
“We had each other’s support and the support of our teachers,” Akins said.
She had looked at other schools.
“I didn’t want to put all my eggs in one basket,” Akins said. “I was looking at a few schools. I wanted to find a place where I could fit in.”
That included both on the basketball floor, and in the classroom, where she is a Psychology major.
“Basketball was very big to me,” Akins said.
The Castleton team made that part of it nearly seamless.
“The girls on the team made it very easy. They are very outgoing and they just made the adjustment a lot easier,” Akins said.
Akins has taken to her role on the team as the backup point guard to freshman Elise Magro with a flourish.
Magro has already collected three Little East Conference Rookie of the Year awards and clearly drives the Spartans’ engine.
“Elise is a good person and a great player,” Akins said. “I love to try to play off her. We talk a lot about what we see on the floor. We push each other in practice and try to make each other better.”
“Both Madi and Leann have worked hard and fit in really well,” Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
“Madi has filled our backup role at point guard and come in off the bench and given us a spark.
“Madi has had more experience but Leann has continued to work hard. Her playing time has been limited but I think if she keeps working hard that she will get her opportunities.
“We’ve had good chemistry because they and the other new pieces have fit together so well.”
Castleton might not seem like a big campus to some, but when you are coming from CSJ or Green Mountain, it can be daunting.
“One of the biggest differences is how much bigger the campus is. Here I could see someone and then go days without seeing them again. At Green Mountain, you see the same guys every day,” Johnson said.
“CSJ was much smaller. Everyone there knew your name,” Akins said. “A class of 15 was a big class at CSJ. Here, I might be in a lecture hall with 40 kids.
“But it still has the small school aspect.”
The approach to academics is also different, she discovered.
“Psychology here is mostly research based,” Akins said.
Mason remembers the day of the official announcement on the Green Mountain campus.
“The whole team was very upset. We had to cancel practice that day,” she said.
But everything has worked out. Mason is honing her moves as a post player. She is not getting a lot of playing time but still has two more years after this.
And she is on a team that is winning after being a 1,000-point scorer on losing teams at Poultney High.
“It’s different. I’m used to losing a lot,” Mason said.
Like Mason, Johnson recalls those days after learning the news of the closure as being difficult ones.
“Those first few days were really tough,” he said. “They were tough on everyone. The staff had to find new jobs and we knew we would be missing our friends, that we would all be going off to different schools.”
But Smith and Johnson stayed together, heading the seven miles over to Castleton.
Johnson said schematically the basketball is pretty similar between the Eagles and Spartans.
He feels the biggest difference for him is having to wear the hat of a leader at Castleton.
“At Green Mountain I was around mostly older guys and they helped me a lot,” he said.
Now, as one of the older guys himself, Johnson takes his role seriously of helping younger players.
His time to devote to that role is increased as he has been taken off the court by an injury. Johnson is on crutches but hopes to get back on the floor this season.
A tenacious defender, he is frequently assigned the opponent’s top offensive player, a role he also relished at Green Mountain.
Johnson toyed with the idea of following Green Mountain coach Ben Davis to Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
But Johnson came to Rutland from the Bronx and had a successful four-year career at Rutland High where he experienced the thrill of a state championship.
He also picked up a legion of supporters and he felt staying in Rutland County was important.
A business major, he has a goal of returning to the Bronx when he graduates and helping kids growing up in neighborhoods like he grew up in to get their lives on a good track.
“Whether it is using my major or not, that is what I want to do,” Johnson said.
Akins played on teams at CSJ with a Rand McNally roster.
“We had players from places like Miami and Arizona. Sometimes at a game, the only families there would be mine and one other player’s family,” Akins said.
Now, she is playing on a Spartan team comprised mainly of Vermonters. The stands fill up quickly with families and friends cheering for a team whose top four scorers hail from Vermont and three of them come from Rutland County – Rutland’s Magro, West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche and Fair Haven’s Alexis Quenneville.
Like his former player Mason, Green Mountain College’s women’s basketball coach Brad Rideout found away to stay in basketball without leaving Rutland County. He is the new Mill River Union High School girls basketball coach.
The past year was an eventful one for Rideout, Akins, Mason, Johnson and Smith.
But there is that old saying that when one door closes, another opens.
You don’t necessarily think that way with the first jolt.
But the smiles on the athletes’ faces indicate that everything has worked out.
“It’s fun. I am enjoying it,” Akins said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.