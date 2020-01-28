BRANDON — Hartford High Athletic Director Jeff Moreno brought in coach Jeff Thomas this season to breathe some fire into a moribund boys basketball program that has not even been to a state championship game since 1933.
The 6-8 Hurricanes might not get to the big stage this season but they were breathing fire in Tuesday night’s 55-33 victory over Otter Valley.
Otter Valley got off more shots (53-49) but the Hurricanes were making theirs including 10 beyond the 3-point stripe. Brandon Potter and Daniel Bushway, off the bench, each knocked down three of the 3-point field goals.
Shea Bean and Potter connected on 3-pointers in the opening minutes to give the Hurricanes a 6-2 lead, but the Otters were not backing down. When Dylan Gaboriault nailed a trey for OV, it sliced the lead to 8-7.
The Otters kept pace with the Hurricanes throughout the first quarter, trailing just 17-13.
It was in the second quarter that the ‘Canes took over the game. They got a big lift off the bench that period from sophomore center Jacob Seaver who used his few minutes of action that quarter to block a couple of shots and grab several rebounds.
When the teams went to the locker room, Hartford was sitting atop a 28-13 lead.
The Otters came back onto the floor with some fervor. Cole Letourneau stole the ball and converted it into a layup, Lane Eddy scored on a drive to the hoop and Julian Lopez scored on a fade-away shot that helped the Otters pare the lead to 10, 29-19.
But that was their last move. The Hurricanes cushioned the lead to 15 by the end of the third quarter and extended it from there.
Bushway led the Hurricanes with 11 points. It was a balanced attack with 10 players scoring.
“It was a great team effort, one through 12,” Thomas said.
Eddy led the Otters with eight points, Gaboriault had seven and Lopez six.
“We came out with intensity and energy,” Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said. “We got off more shots but but they just weren’t going in the hoop and they didn’t miss much.”
With six games remaining in the regular season, Thomas feels his team is putting something together.
“We are just starting to pick it up,” he said. “And we rebounded well tonight.”
The 3-9 Otters will try to get back on track Thursday at Woodstock.
It was a happy bunch of Hurricanes boarding the bus for the ride back to the Upper Valley. They were ready to party like it was 1929 — the last year a Hartford boys basketball team actually won a state crown.
