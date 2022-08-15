Unless some coach concocted the wild idea of turning on the lights for Midnight Madness, the Springfield Cosmos likely had as early of a practice on Monday as anyone. The Cosmos were on Brown Field by 6 a.m. on the first day of formal football practice in Vermont.
Up in Rutland at Alumni Field, Mike Norman began his 29th season as coach of Rutland High at 7:30 a.m.
The numbers were on the low side in Springfield. There were 25 Cosmos on the field and coach Todd Aiken expects there will be 30 filling out the roster when everyone is available.
“It’s not ideal. We’ve got to stay healthy. That means we have got to be smart with our practice planning and keep everyone healthy,” coach Todd Aiken said.
The Cosmos are rebuilding after graduating a talented class of about a dozen including Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl selection Sam Presch.
“That was a good class. We graduated some players who were four-year starters,” Aiken said.
Color the Cosmos program green, white and silver because there is a silver lining. It is the numbers in the program down below. Help is on the way.
“I am pretty excited about the numbers in the Pee Wee program and in the middle school,” Aiken said. “We have very good numbers there.”
That does not mean that the Cosmos are crossing this season off.
“We are going to line up, compete and grind every day,” Aiken said. “We are going to do whatever we can. The kids are excited.”
The Cosmos were beginning preparations for that season opener when the Friday Night Lights come on at Brown Field on Sept. 2. The Woodstock Wasps are in town.
Brown Field is has a great atmosphere for football and wide receiver Tanner Gintof is appreciative of the home field.
“It is a special place. It’s great having the fans so close to the field,” Gintof said.
Gintof is undeterred by the lows numbers. He is intent on making this a special fall.
“We are going to go out there and let the other teams know that we are going to hit,” Gintof said.
Presch, the strong armed quarterback, is taking that arm onto the baseball diamond of Bridgewater State.
Sophomore Carson Clark is the likely successor.
“Carson has a good arm and gets the ball to where it needs to be,” Gintof said.
There are only four seniors on the team.
“We are freshman and sophomore heavy,” Aiken said.
That, along with the robust numbers down below, spells excitement in coming years at Brown Field.
But Gintof and Aiken were crystal clear about not waiting around for the roster to be beefed up in the coming seasons.
They want to send a signal early that they are here to make something happen in 2022.
They were ready to answer the early call on Monday.
“Everyone was here on time,” Aiken said.
The Raiders’ wheels were rolling in Rutland. Norman sent the players through 24 all-out sprints.
When the 24th and final sprint was completed, there was a feeling of relief mixed with jubilation.
“Yeah, baby,” one player shouted when the final sprint was in the books.
The Raiders will be traveling to Exeter, New Hampshire for a scrimmage on Aug. 23 and then host Brattleboro on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the final tune-up.
It is all pointing toward the season opener on Sept. 2 at home against Essex.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.