The emotions flowed on Monday for senior high school football players. The first formal day of high school football practice is a special slice of the season and to know it is your last first day can be jarring.
Later in the season, the seniors are honored on Senior Day, but Monday was one of the first triggers — the end is approaching.
But just think about the emotions experienced on Monday by Poultney coach Dave Capman who was starting his 43rd season as a head coach and also logged several more seasons as an assistant coach.
Autumn has meant football for him for decades and now comes the realization that will change in 2024 as he relinquishes his duties of head football coach and athletic director after this school year.
Over at Otter Valley, coach Jordan Tolar has a roster of 35 players, a decent number in Division III.
But Capman is fighting a numbers problem at Poultney.
"I was hoping for 30 but I think we will be in he 20s," Capman said at the first practice.
"I am concerned in that we won't have a JV team."
That roster numbering in the 20s includes five students from West Rutland High School who will suit up for the Blue Devils — Clayton Kessop, Charlie Duncan, Jayden Kelly, Oliver Shanholtzer and Jesse Flood.
The road runs the other way, too. Poultney High student Robert Harris will be playing boys soccer for West Rutland.
The athletes have a van available to transport them.
Otter Valley's roster is a blend of experience and youth.
"We have some experience but also positions where we have new players," Tolar said.
One of those spots where there will be competition in camp is at quarterback. Zach Dragon and Isaac Whitney are two of the candidates.
"We also have a couple of other guys who could pan out," Tolar said.
One of Otter Valley's seniors experiencing those "last first-day emotions was lineman Derek Li.
Li attended St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio's O-Line Camp this summer and feels he came away much better equipped for his position.
He thrived on Alercio's method of teaching.
"He worked a lot on technique and I got a lot done on my footwork." Li said. "With every step, he would tell us why we were doing it that way."
Li said that team chemistry is one of the strengths of this edition of the Otters.
"I know everyone on this team and everyone knows me," Li said.
Whitney believes these Otters can do something special.
"I think that we could put together a team that could get us to where we want to be," Whitney said.
OV's schedule is a bit unusual. The first three games are on the road, meaning the Otters will not play at Markowski Field until Sept. 23 when BFA Fairfax/Lamoille comes to Brandon.
The Otters' opener on Sept. 1 at Woodstock will be an emotional one for Tolar. He played football at Woodstock under coach Jim Mclaughlin who piled up 211 victories before retiring. The field bears his name.
"I am sure coach Mac will be around," Tolar said.
Woodstock head coach Ramsey Worrell was an assistant coach at WUHS when Tolar played for the Wasps.
Week 3 sees the Otters making the trip to Barre to take on coach Gabe Aguilar's Spaulding team on Sept. 15. Tolar and Aguilar were football teammates at Castleton University.
Prior to all of that, the Otters have a preseason scrimmage in Middlebury that will also include Fair Haven and CVU.
That will be an important day for Tolar and his staff as they try to answer questions about positions that are still unsettled.
"We will be looking to find guys who will step up and become leaders," Tolar said.
Tolar sees a scramble in Division III.
"There are quite a few teams that could take it. Windsor has to be the favorite until somebody knocks them off. Woodstock has good numbers, Mill River has a lot of players back and Springfield is going to be better. They have a good quarterback," Tolar said.
Tolar's staff will be comprised of Bill Rose, Ken Stanley, Tristan Congelton, Marc Dudsac and Tom Hobbs, father of Husson University assistant coach Paytton Hobbs.
Li took a class over the summer at Castleton and availed himself to the Spartans' weight room.
Other Otters worked out at the high school.
"We could have had more kids working out but, overall, we had the kids there who are really committed and who wanted to put the time in," Whitney said.
Capman has got that last first practice out of the way and on Sept. 2 he will have his final season opener as a head coach. It is a tough one with Division II contender Fair Haven in town.
The emotions will flow for Capman on that day but no more so for Jordan Tolar who, the night before, will lead his Otters onto James T. McLaughlin Athletic Field.