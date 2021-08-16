Two Rutland County football teams didn’t waste any time, getting up early to practice on Monday. It was the first day of formal football practices allowed by the Vermont Principals’ Association. The dew was on the ground and breakfast had barely been devoured. Mill River gathered at 7 a.m. and Rutland about 15 minutes later.
Why wait. Everyone in Vermont has been waiting for high school tackle football since 2019. COVID reshaped the 2020 season into a different brand of football, 7-on-7 one-hand touch with only passing.
Mill River coach Greg Lewis was pleased with his numbers, saying the roster will be in the 30s, typical in Division III.
“It is better than we thought,” he said. “We have a good spread, at least seven or eight in each class so that’s exciting for the future.”
It has been longer than ever between seasons so there are plenty of unknowns but Lewis has a few players that he already knows he can count on.
One is Chris Burnett who was a quarterback in the 7-on-7 campaign.
“He has some experience and there are some new guys trying the position,” Lewis said.
Connor Lopiccolo, a senior captain and tight end, is another who returns with some credentials. He was named as the first team Division III All-State tight end.
“He is definitely going to be one of our best players,” Lewis said.
Dallas Bryant is a wide receiver.
“He will be one of our playmakers,” Lewis said.
Lewis is one who believes playing the 7-on-7 game will tweak playbooks a bit.
He knows that will be the case in his program.
“We found some routes that we like. We will use them with some play action pass plays and adapt them to tackle football,” Lewis said.
Rutland coach Mike Norman put his squad through a test. The goal was to run 12 sets of 70-yard sprints, with a short break in between each, doing each one under 10 seconds.
He is structuring these early practices to get ready for a scrimmage in New Hampshire against Exeter and Nashua South on Aug. 24.
“We want to get in as much as we can by then. Then we will find out what we can and can’t do,” Norman said.
“Playing schools like Exeter and Nashua South definitely helps our program.”
Tiger tradition
Football traditions are important at Middlebury. That’s evident as soon as a player steps out of the locker room or the Tigers’ Den as it is called. There are tiger paw prints with players’ uniforms on them on the pavement that leads to the field.
But the most important tradition of all, coach Dennis Smith will tell you, is option football — giving defenses a steady diet of the run game.
The Tigers reported for their first practice in the early evening and the numbers were healthy.
“Our numbers are great, between 60 and 70,” Smith said.
If the Tigers throw the ball more than 10 times in a game it is a lot.
But they won’t be slamming the ball up the middle. It will be a finesse run game. That is because the Tigers aren’t real beefy up front.
“I might have 65 players but I don’t have 10 who weigh 200,” Smith said.
The Tigers are preparing for a three-way scrimmage at Colchester that also includes Rice. Middlebury will not be looking to cram a lot of the playbook into that scrimmage.
“Just like every year (in a scrimmage) we want to run our basic plays and just sit in our 5-2 Defense and make very few adjustments,” Smith said.
Like Mill River’s Lewis, Smith said he will put in a few pass plays left over from the 7-on-7 season.
Don’t look for many of them. This is Middlebury where they worship at the altar of the running game.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.