First-year coach Ben Black is focused on his Rutland boys soccer team taking strides every game.
Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to rival Burr and Burton wasn’t the result the Raiders wanted, but it gave Black a lot of positives to build upon.
“I thought it was an improvement from our first game, said Black, of his team that lost 1-0 to Colchester in its opener on Saturday. “That feels good for me as a coach. The boys are disappointed in the result, but they’re sticking with it.”
Rutland’s first 20 minutes of play was a shining example of those positives. The Raiders controlled much of the possession and put pressure on the veteran BBA backs, led by all-stater Duncan Chamberlain.
Rutland shot a handful of quality through balls in the early stages and one produced results. Junior Oliver Hamilton used his speed to outpace the BBA defense and ran onto one of those passes perfectly. Hamilton had Bulldogs keeper Emmett Edwards 1-on-1 and he executed to put the Raiders up a score.
“We would like to be able to counter attack when we can,” Black said. “It was a nice opportunity and (Oliver) got in and finished. I thought we played with a lot of energy.”
BBA is a veteran group, with only juniors and seniors on its roster. Experienced teams can regroup in a flash and often they do it on their own. “I liked the way the guys got together after the first goal,” said Bulldogs coach Patrick Zilkha. “You can either be 11 individuals and put your heads down, but all those guys got together, spoke about what happened and tightened it up in the back. “They figured it out on their own on the field.”
And, they figured it out quick.
Less than two minutes after Hamilton put Rutland ahead, BBA had the equalizer when Sean Lam found the ball on his foot far post and put it away.
About one minute later, Matt Grabher got in on the scoring act and gave the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
“We started talking it through,” Zilkha. “With great assistant coaches, my job is easy. It was fun to watch.”
The game was back and forth possession-wise, following the quick succession BBA tallies.
Both keepers were tested at times, but held their own. Edwards, for BBA, and Jaden Kelley, for Rutland, both had eight saves.
Madox Mathews gave the Bulldogs some breathing room with a goal midway through the second half.
Rutland drops to 0-2 and hosts Mount Anthony on Tuesday at 6 p.m. BBA is 1-0.
