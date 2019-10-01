BRANDON — Whatever Ray Curren said to the Cosmos at halftime Tuesday should be etched in stone and referenced as needed.
After being out-played by Otter Valley for the better part of 40 minutes, Springfield rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a 4-2 victory in Southern Vermont League girls soccer.
Kayla Gibbons got the Cosmos on the board in the 29th minute and Jenna Veysey scored a hat trick in the second half to push Springfield to 8-2.
"We talked about that we had our focus on Olivia White and that didn't work so we said let's just play and it worked," Curren said of the Otters star attack.
"That's a big win for us because we've struggled on the road."
Springfield clinched its first winning record since 2012, with Veysey scoring her 14th, 15th and 16th markers of the season.
White, who used some nifty passes from teammates and dazzling footwork to menace the Cosmos goal, had both OV scores.
The Otters fell to 2-5-1 after seeing the game slip through their fingers in the first half, which, if quality opportunities equaled goals, could easily have left them with a 5-1 lead rather than 2-1.
"I thought they still played well," said coach John White, who has talked to his team repeatedly about finishing. "They're just going to have to huddle up and figure it out on their own."
The Cosmos had to huddle up and figure out a way to keep the ball away from OV fullback Leah Pinkowski. Pinkowski consistently put herself in position to ruin Cosmos forays and was clearly the defensive player of the match.
After the game opened with the Cosmos making runs at the net, the Otters seized the momentum. They just didn't do enough damage.
Julia Eastman set up White for the first goal, with White beating a defender and beating Megan Stagner with her left foot. White made it 2-0 with another left-footer on the ground on an assist from Ella Brytowski.
But in between, White shot wide from in close after beating three defenders, Eastman hit a post and a defender barely got a toe on another White shot from inside the 18, nudging it just wide.
Springfield scored 5:43 before the break as Gibbons ran onto a Maizy White chip and scored past Sophie Walker.
"That was a huge goal," said Curren.
White had a couple more good chances in the second half — including a ball off the post — but the Cosmos flipped the script and dominated the final 40 minutes with the help of a deeper bench.
Veysey knotted things with 29:23 left when she shielded the ball from a defender at the endline near the right post, turned and fired from a nearly flat angle to score just inside the far post.
Walker got caught out of position during the Cosmos' go-ahead goal 2:07 later. She had charged out to contest a high cross and when Veysey gathered the loose ball behind the keeper she had a wide-open net.
Springfield added a pad goal with Pinkowski on the bench recovering from a hard fall. This time, Walker stopped a blast from just outside the 6 but the rebound went right back to Veysey and she blistered a shot that slipped through Walker's hands.
Stagner had three saves while Walker had 10. The Cosmos had five corners to the hosts' three.
