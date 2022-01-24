FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven baseball coach Adam Greenlese banked in a half-court shot at halftime of Monday's boys basketball game between Fair Haven and Otter Valley. His shortstop shot the ball pretty well, too.
Sawyer Ramey was hot from the opening tip and led Fair Haven to a 72-48 win against the rival Otters.
Ramey poured in 24 points, had six rebounds, loads of assists and even added a steal and block for good measure.
"Sawyer makes everyone better," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. "Once we get him going, he finds people and we get into a flow."
It was Ramey's effort in the first half that really put Fair Haven in control.
Fair Haven and Otter Valley traded baskets in the early minutes of the first quarter, but once the Slaters went on a 15-0 run, they never looked back.
Ramey got to the basket at will in the first and scored 11 points.
He displayed his silky smooth jump shot in the second quarter and Fair Haven went on a run that really put the game out of reach.
In the blink of an eye, Fair Haven's lead was pushed to more than 20 with the Slaters knocking down four 3s in quick succession, two coming from Ramey and two from Sam Barber.
"(Fair Haven) shot the ball 75 percent (in the second quarter)," said Otters coach Mike Stark. "That really killed our confidence. Hats off to them.
"Sawyer is the real deal. He's a ballplayer and he creates so much for other guys. He's hard to play. I know one guy doesn't make the team, but he makes those four other guys look great."
The Otters were coming off a great effort on Friday, losing by single digits to an elite Hartford squad.
It was clear Monday was going to be a different story. The wind was taken out of the Otters' sails and there were no gusts making their way through Fair Haven's gym to get them going again.
The Slaters had the clear size advantage over the Otters with multiple 6-footers that can physically take over a game. It showed in Fair Haven's work on the boards.
Especially in the third quarter, there were numerous offensive rebounds for Fair Haven, allowing it to keep many possessions.
Stark pointed to one possession, where the Slaters had five offensive rebounds. It was a microcosm for the day the Otters had.
"That second quarter killed our effort. Nobody was rebounding," Stark said. "We had high hopes after the first quarter and then it went downhill. They clearly outworked us up and down the court tonight."
"Our size took over and our quickness helped because we could get out in transition and run," Prenevost said.
At the beginning of the season, Prenevost talked about how this year's club has more depth than Fair Haven has had in recent years. While Ramey is the star of the show, there are lots of really talented supporting actors.
Behind Ramey's 24 points, Brandon Eastman had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Barber and Noah Beayon had 10 points apiece. Beayon also had eight rebounds.
Nobody scored in double figures for the Otters. Sophomore Aiden Decker led the way with nine points, including five in the fourth where Otter Valley outscored the Slaters. Logan Letourneau also had nine.
Matt Bryant added seven, while Elijah Tucker-Bryant and Dylan Stevens-Clark had six apiece.
Fair Haven (6-0) has a big test on Wednesday, playing at Hartford. Otter Valley (1-9) looks to snap a seven-game skid playing at rival Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
