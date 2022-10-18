The minutes quickly add up. The Poultney girls soccer team has been on the field for more minutes than most over the last few weeks and this final week of the regular season is no different.
Due to a back-loaded schedule brought on by early postponements, half of the Blue Devils' regular season schedule was squished into an 11-day span that started last Tuesday.
The tired legs, coming off an overtime loss to Arlington on Monday, showed in the early going of Poultney's 6-3 loss to rival Mount St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon at Abatiell Field.
"(Monday) was a tough loss. We have five games in seven days and we had three games last week, so I think we're just really tired," said Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum said.
"The anticipation of knowing we have so much ahead of us this week can be a mental block."
It hasn't helped matters that Poultney is dealing with some injuries on its back line and MSJ was sure to expose any issues early and often on Tuesday.
The Mounties' speed gave the Blue Devils fits throughout the opening half.
Lauren Costales ran onto a punt from Mounties keeper Cindi Carranza that bounced near midfield and she was off to the races for a MSJ goal.
Poultney responded with a Hannah Welch goal, assisted by Eme Silverman less than 30 seconds later, but most of the opening half belonged to the girls in green.
It was the first of three first-half goals for Costales, who shined in the brightest of ways on Senior Day, where she and Carranza were honored.
"Lauren has worked really hard to have a senior year like this," said MSJ coach Lori Patterson. "She's always played midfield and putting her up this has been huge.
"Having Isabella (Anderson) step in in the midfield, Poet (Cotter) and a couple new players has allowed us to push her up there and have that consistent scoring that we haven't had in the last few seasons."
Anderson had a great run midway through the first half that forced Blue Devils keeper Kenzie Ezzo off her line that netted the go-ahead goal.
Costales buried the final two goals for the first half. The first was set up by a nice cross from sophomore Daisy Bishop to the top of the 18-yard box.
The senior's final goal of the half saw her left unmarked, where she was free to run on and extend the lead.
"(Lauren) is a good player. Even if we had everyone on defense, there's not a lot you can do about that," Corkum said. "We're very lucky to have Kenzie (Ezzo)."
Ezzo made a handful of really important saves that allowed Poultney to stay in striking distance.
Ezzo had 11 saves, nine of which coming in the first half. Her counterpart Carranza had a lot more action after the break, where the Blue Devils evened out play. Carranza made 11 saves as well.
Kait DeBonis scored on a great shot from well outside the 18 that floated over Carranza's head and in.
The Blue Devils got their other second half goal from senior Laura Winter. Annie Taylor took a shot on Carranza that the MSJ keeper couldn't secure and Winter was there to put the rebound home.
Corkum raised the stakes for her club at halftime. She let them know that if they had any shot of getting a home playoff game, winning this game would be essential.
They couldn't make the comeback, but the urgency showed in their play, as they outshot MSJ and arguably controlled the run of play.
"I thought maybe it would light a fire under their butts," Corkum said. "A couple of them took that to heart and figured it out."
While MSJ didn't have nearly as many shots in the second half, the Mounties took advantage of their opportunties.
Junior Emma Blodorn had one of the most effort-filled goals of the day, dribbling the ball all the way from her position in the back up the field to score.
Blodorn is naturally an attacking player, but moved to the back line for the good of the team this year and has filled the role seamlessly.
"Emma can pretty much do it all," Patterson said. "She was a rock up front for us last year and she's a rock in the back this year."
Anderson had the Mounties' final goal, scoring on a penalty kick midway through the half. She is 3-for-4 on PKs this year.
MSJ (9-4) is playing some confident soccer at the right time of year. Tuesday's win was their fourth in a row and the Mounties will look to keep it rolling on Thursday, playing at West Rutland.
Poultney's busy week continues with two more regular season contests. The Blue Devils (5-7) have Senior Day on Thursday against Mill River, before playing at Twin Valley on Saturday.
