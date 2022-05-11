MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team can rack up goals in bunches. When one person gets going, more often than not, other Bulldogs follow suit.
Heading into Wednesday, BBA had failed to score double digit goals in a game just once.
The Bulldogs put up goals early and often and cruised to an 18-9 win against rival Rutland on Wednesday at Taylor Field.
BBA and the Raiders have had plenty of instant classics before. You could go back to last year when the Bulldogs edged Rutland 7-6 in a rainy overtime duel at Alumni Field for a perfect example.
The early going of Wednesday's contest looked like another classic was on the horizon as the teams traded goals early as both sides netted two within the first two minutes of play.
As the first half went on, the tenor changed. After a hard-working goal from Loretta Cooley cut two-goal BBA lead in half, the Bulldogs took over, scoring eight of the 10 goals the rest of frame.
A couple of the goals during the Bulldogs' run came in man-up situations, a demoralizing blow to the Raiders who were right there with BBA but soon found themselves in a deep hole.
Wednesday's game had an obvious physicality to it. There were multiple warnings given to clean up play.
"The first time we had man-up and we were able to score it was pretty quick. I said we have to more minutes so let's push it a little further," said Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak. "If we win the draw, attack the goal."
BBA did a lot of winning draw controls in the first half. As the half went on, the Bulldogs were dominating possession and it was hard for Rutland to get any sustained offense.
"Every team focuses on that," Stefanak said. "Even just four or five more possessions a game is a big difference."
BBA led by seven at the half and scored the first three goals out of the break to force the game into running time.
Rutland showed some fight late, getting a goal from Allison Rice on a free position and a goal from Karsyn Bellomo less than two minutes later to get out of running time the rest of the way.
Rice led the Raiders with three goals. Mia Marsh scored twice, while Bellomo, Cooley, Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman had one apiece.
The scoring stars for BBA was long. Paige Samuelson led the charge with five goals, followed by four from Brooke Weber. Sadie Stefanak, Tatum Sands and Annabelle Gray all scored twice, while Beatrice Thompson, Piper Morgan and Delana Underwood scored once.
Sadie Stefanak was a willing passer, setting up some great opportunities.
"(BBA) had it. We started off in a zone and it didn't faze them," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko. "They were ready to play today."
While the Raiders evened out play a bit in the second half, Zmurko was hoping to see a bigger response from his girls.
"I'd like to see a better response and see us play better lacrosse and not get caught up with the other stuff that was going on on the field," Zmurko said.
For the Bulldogs, preparation played a big factor in their success on Wednesday. BBA knew what Rutland likes to do to create offense and did a great job negating it.
"The girls really executed the plan we had in place and it clicked a little bit," said coach Stefanak.
"We just needed to shore up the defense. We tried to stick to the plan, but all in all, they did what were hoping for them to do against a very good team. (Rutland's) a tough, physical team that does not give up."
Lacrosse is a game all about adjustments. The Raiders (7-3) are bound to make many adjustments ahead of BBA (7-2) making the trip up Route 7 for the rematch next Wednesday.
Before then, Rutland is at Glens Falls on Saturday and at Middlebury on Monday. BBA is at Woodstock on Friday and hosts rival Mount Anthony on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.