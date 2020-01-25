A high-scoring first period was the difference as Skidmore topped the Castleton men's hockey team 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Thoroughbreds got on the board first when John Litscher scored on an assist from Austin Rook and Misha Mrotchek early in the opening period.
Castleton responded with a goal from Andrew Barber, on a Nick Gravina assist, less than 30 seconds later.
Glen Wiswell put the Spartans up a goal five minutes later, but Skidmore rattled off four straight goals to end the period.
Mark Shroyer and Wiswell scored goals in the second period to cut the Throroughbreds' lead to one, but Avery Steele and Matt Muzyka scored for Skidmore in the third to ice the game.
Kyle Alaverdy made 39 saves in the losing effort for Castleton. Brandon Kasel had 34 saves for the Thoroughbreds.
The Spartans drop to 5-13-2 and travel to Babson on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Catskill (N.Y.) 78, MSJ 58
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team made the trip to the Washington Ave Armory for the North-South Classic Saturday afternoon, falling to Catskill (N.Y.) 78-58.
MSJ kept it close in the opening minutes, but the Cats depth showed as they pulled away.
The Mounties dealt with foul trouble throughout the game and their two post pivots, Dave Mercure and Jake Williams both fouled out in the third quarter.
Keegan Chadburn had 22 points for MSJ, while Andre Prunty had 15.
Lavon Fernandez, who is a top-15 scorer in Section II, poured in 32 for Class B Catskill.
Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau noted how playing a high-level New York school will only help his team down the line.
"We were looking to beef up our schedule and play tough competition," Charbonneau said. "This game will only help us going forward."
MSJ drops to 6-7 and hosts Windsor on Friday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 3, South Burlington 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A pair of third-quarter goals sealed a 3-1 win for the Rutland girls hockey team against South Burlington Saturday afternoon.
Alyssa Kennedy scored for the Raiders in the first period on an assist from Alexis Patterson.
Rutland went scoreless in the second, but got the offense going again in the third.
Elise Lidstone scored on another Patterson assist, while Kennedy notched her second goal of the day on assists from Lidstone and Isabel Crossman.
South Burlington's lone goal came from Hannah Larose on a Reese Bailey assist.
Lyssa Tan made 29 saves for the Wolves, while Kristen Pariseau had 19 stops for Rutland.
The Raiders improve to 5-5. while South Burlington drops to 1-8.
ALPINE SKIING
Castleton wins fifth in a row
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's Alpine ski team made it five consecutive wins to open the season Friday, claiming the No. 1 spot in the giant slalom at Whiteface Mountain.
Castleton swept the top five positions, clocking with a team time of 4:58.46 for first place. Babson placed second with a time of 5:11.01, followed by Clarkson in third at 5:11.93. The University of Connecticut and St. Anselm College rounded out the top-five in a nine-team field.
Robby Kelley led wire-to-wire to earn his third win of the year, laying down the fastest opening run before holding on to the top spot with a combined time of 1:38.01. Paul Rechberger was right on his heels with a time of 1:38.42 after posting the fastest second run of the day, while Cameron Heald had the best finish of his career with a third-place time of 1:42.03. It was the first time Heald reached the podium in his career at Castleton.
The Spartan women matched their male counterparts with a win Friday as well.
Castleton posted a team time of 5:21.65, more than four seconds ahead of second-place Babson, who finished at 5:25.79. St. Anselm College (5:39.95) was third while the University of Connecticut (5:40.87) and Brown University (5:48.33) rounded out the top-five in the nine-team field.
Karoline Rettenbacher nabbed her fourth win of the season, clocking in with a time of 1:45.92. Birgit Kinneberg had an impressive showing with a second-place finish at 1:47.38, followed by a third-place finish from Lena Soehnle in 1:48.35.
