The Champlain Valley Union girls basketball has depth in spades.
CVU flexed its muscles in its season opener against Rutland in the North-South Classic Saturday night, besting the Raiders 66-25 at the College of Saint Joseph.
Coming off a disappointing end to last winter, with their perfect season dashed by St. Johnsbury in the Division I state title game, the Redhawks made sure to make a statement when the games finally counted again.
A 19-1 run in the first quarter Saturday was a notice to the rest of the state that CVU isn't going to miss a beat.
"CVU is a well-oiled machine," said Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo.
The Raiders struggled mightily out of the gate, with their only first quarter score being a single free throw by senior Rylee Burgess.
CVU caused a handful of Rutland turnovers and were quick to get out in transition to produce basket after basket on the other end.
Bellomo cited early-season jitters as big reason his team struggled so much early on.
When his team slowed down, took a deep breath and started to play their game, the results were much more positive.
"All of the sudden you realize, we can do this and we have to figure out a way to get some shots up," Bellomo said. "It's a mindset."
Burgess got Rutland into the field goal column early in the second quarter and the Raiders seemed to feed off that.
Rutland fed the ball inside to Makieya Hendrickson for a score and Kendra Sabotka and Sarah Farrara both found their range, knocking down a 3 in the second quarter.
CVU still outscored the Raiders by seven in the quarter, but Rutland kept the game competitive possession by possession.
Taking a 25-point lead into halftime, the Redhawks outscored the Raiders by 16 points in the second half.
Even though the final result wasn't doubt late in the contest, Bellomo has nothing but positive feelings about the effort his team showed.
Being down 18 points after one quarter is a massive hole to climb out of, but his players never wavered in trying to do so.
"My girls worked hard. We're really young," said Bellomo, with about half his team being sophomores or a freshmen. "I thought every quarter we got better. We actually ran some stuff we haven't even put into play yet, just to switch up some gears."
Eight different girls got in on the scoring action for the Raiders. Sabotka led the way with six points on a pair of 3's.
Burgess had five points for Rutland and was a presence on the boards throughout the contest.
Anybody who touches the floor for CVU put the ball in the basket and that was on full display Saturday night.
Junior Catherine Gilwee led the team with 13 points. Mekkena Boyd had 11 points, while Julia Blanck and Shelby Companion both had eight points.
The schedule doesn't get easier for the Raiders (0-1) as they take on a perennially strong Rice squad at home on Tuesday.
"We're still green, but we have a lot of upside," Bellomo said. "I'm super positive and the girls are ready to go."
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 6:30 p.m. at CSJ.
