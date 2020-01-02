WOODSTOCK — The Mill River boys basketball team defeated Woodstock 69-54 Thursday night in its first game coming off of the East-West Challenge.
The Minutemen charged ahead with an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mill River entered the second half with three of their starters on the bench. The Wasps tried to close in, but successful free throws and a strong effort from the bench helped the Minutemen sustain their lead.
“I was really pleased with our bench,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers.
Aidan Botti led the charge for the Minutemen with 18 points while teammates Anthony Cange and Colby Fox followed with 16 and 14 points respectively. Woodstock’s Harrison Morse was the top scorer of the game with 25 points.
The win brings Mill River to a 4-1 record, while Woodstock drops to 1-5.
The Minutemen return to action Monday at 7 p.m. when they play against Middlebury in their home opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham 48,
Otter Valley 27
BRISTOL — Otter Valley fell to the Mount Abraham girls basketball team 48-27 Thursday night in the Eagles’ home opener.
The Otters kept it close with a five-point deficit at the half, but the Eagles managed to open up the gap in the second half of the game.
Coach Kelly Trayah cited illness, missed shots and the absence of one of his team’s top scorers due to an ankle injury as contributing factors to the loss.
“With that, we just ran out of steam at the end,” Trayah said.
Despite sickness, Otter Valley’s Livia Bernhardt scored nine points while teammate Alice Keith scored eight. Chloe Johnson lead Mount Abraham with 12 points.
The loss brings the Otters to a 1-3 record, and they play again Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Middlebury in a season rematch.
Springfield 45,
Mount Anthony 39
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to down Division I Mount Anthony 45-39 Thursday night.
The Cosmos outscored MAU 15-3 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
“We played a nice, defensive third quarter,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
The Patriots jumped out to a 10-9 lead after one and led by four at the half.
Gabby Wardwell led the Cosmos with 14 points, while Julianna Albero and Hailey Perham added 12 and 10 respectively.
Grace Mahar led MAU with 23 points.
With the win, the Cosmos remain undefeated this season. They return to the hardwood Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they take on Randolph Union in Randolph.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sage 64 Castleton 56
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s basketball team saw positives in its first game in almost three weeks, but couldn’t pull out a win, losing 64-56 to Sage College.
The opening minutes were back and forth, but the Spartans took the momentum with 14 minutes left in the first half, going on a 6-0 run and not allowing any Gator points for three straight minutes.
Following a Sage score, Castleton went on an 8-0 run, book-ended by a pair of Casey Belade baskets.
The Gators went on a 9-0 run of their own to shrink the Spartans’ lead to one point. Following the run, Terrin Roy knocked down a 3 for Castleton, but Sage responded with a pair of baskets to grab the lead.
With the game tied 27-27, the Gators finished with a 7-0 run to hold the lead heading into the break.
Sage kicked off the second half with a 6-0 run. The Spartans responded and evened out play to cut the lead to five on a few occasions, but the Gators settled in and pulled out the eight-point win.
Donte Sherwood led Sage with 15 points, while Anthony Mitchell had 14.
Amadou Diakite and Remy Brown both had 11 points for Castleton.
The Spartans drop to 1-9 and travel to play Rhode Island College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.