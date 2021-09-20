Some of Vermont’s top boys soccer powers were flying high at the start of the season before their egos were taken down a notch during gut checks last week.
Defending Division I champ Burlington suffered a 1-0 loss to Essex, while South Burlington defeated 19-time champ CVU. Division II contender Middlebury fell to D-I Mount Mansfield, leaving the Tigers on the outside looking in for the overall top 10 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Levi Webb (two goals) lifted Division III Winooski to a 3-2 victory over Enosburg, which outscored opponents 21-1 during the opening four matches. Green Mountain improved its D-III stock by pummeling Proctor, 10-0. Leland & Gray secured a 1-0 victory over reigning D-IV champ Twin Valley, while rising D-IV star MSJ downed Sharon, 6-3.
MSJ (4-0) has scored 30 goals in a span of four matches, led by Ryan Jones (10 goals) and Tyler Corey (eight goals). The Mounties downed Rivendell, 4-3, while emerging as the team to beat in a closely bunched group of D-IV leaders.
Vergennes (3-0) holds onto its spot atop the D-III heap after shutting out Paine Mountain, Winooski and Fair Haven. Green Mountain (4-1) has tucked away 20 unanswered goals, with Everett Mosher scoring five times last week against Proctor.
Zack Logan scored twice for D-II Milton (3-0) in a 4-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The Yellowjackets have outscored opponents 12-1. Defending D-II champ Montpelier has buried 14 goals while conceding none. Harwood (3-1) has rattled off 15 unanswered goals, while Stowe (3-1) has outscored other teams 24-1 in its last three matches. U-32 (4-1) owns a three-match winning streak after tucking away 14 goals and allowing two.
The margins have been razor thin in D-I, with the usual suspects perched at the top of the rankings. South Burlington’s Adam Slamani scored on a pass from Sumner Nenninger in the ninth minute during Friday’s 1-0 victory over CVU. Essex’s Elvis Salkic capitalized on a Rowan Jensen assist in the Hornets’ 1-0 victory over Burlington. St. Johnsbury (2-0-1) is still undefeated after facing Southern Vermont foes Mount Anthony, Burr & Burton and Brattleboro.
Here are the latest rankings as teams prepare for key league battles this week:
1. Essex (4-0) Goalie Andrew Seavers made eight saves against the Seahorses and leads a Hornets defense that’s allowed one goal so far. An offense averaging nearly three goals a match will have to be in top form Wednesday against South Burlington.
2. South Burlington (4-0) The Wolves have yet to be scored on but each match has been closer and closer. South Burlington followed up a 5-0 blowout at Harwood with a 4-0 victory over Rice, a 2-0 win at Rutland and a 1-0 victory over CVU.
3. CVU (2-1-1) The Redhawks fired six shots on goal against the Wolves but couldn’t beat goalie Maximillian Bertmann. CVU will have the opportunity to avenge that loss Oct. 23 during its final match of the regular season.
4. Burlington (2-1) Last year the Seahorses outscored playoff opponents 15-0. They showcased similar dominance during victories over Stowe and Rice before falling to the Hornets. Matches this week at CVU and St. Johnsbury will reveal a lot about Burlington’s potential for a repeat title.
5. Milton (3-0) A trio of non-conference victories gives the Yellowjackets even more swagger heading into Wednesday’s battle at Mount Abraham. Milton handed BFA its first loss of the season and will attempt to carry a perfect record into playoffs for the second straight year.
6. Mt. Mansfield (3-1) Ben Crary, Oscar Howard and Raphael Camponelle scored and Eric Bissell recorded a seven-save shutout in the Cougars’ 3-0 victory over Middlebury. The Cougars will host Colchester on Wednesday. The Lakers, South Burlington and Essex will all face MMU twice in the upcoming weeks.
7. St. Johnsbury (2-0-1) Brandon Demars tallied the only goal in a 1-0 win over Mount Anthony and scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Brattleboro. Tucker Chapman also scored against the Colonels and teammate Noah Choiniere stopped five shots in front of the goal. The Hilltoppers will play BFA-St. Albans, CVU and Burlington two times apiece.
8. Montpelier (3-0) Three-year starter Ronnie Riby-Williams scored three goals in a 6-0 victory over Lyndon, while Swiss exchange student Felix Seiler recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win against Spaulding. Ben Collier’s penalty kick bailed out the reigning D-II champs during a 1-0 victory against defending D-III champ Peoples Academy. MHS will travel to play Harwood on Tuesday.
9. Stowe (3-1) Adrian Bryan led a balanced attack with four goals and two assists during a 9-0 victory over Spaulding. TJ Guffey (one goal, three assists) and Cole Sautter (two goals) also stepped up against the Tide. The Raiders’ streak of eight consecutive championships was snapped during last year’s playdown loss to Lake Region. Stowe will host the Rangers for a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday.
10. Burr and Burton (2-2-1) The Bulldogs faced three Metro Division opponents in a span of 11 days, earning their best result with a 0-0 draw against St. Johnsbury. The BBA players boosted their confidence with a 6-1 win at Fair Haven and a 4-0 victory at Arlington. A lot will be at stake during the next few weeks when the Bulldogs play home-and-home matches against Mount Anthony, Brattleboro and Rutland.
DIVISION I
1. Essex (4-0) 2. South Burlington (4-0) 3. CVU (1-1) 4. Burlington (2-1) 5. St. Johnsbury (2-0-1)
DIVISION II
1. Milton (3-0) 2. Montpelier (3-0) 3. Stowe (3-1) 4. Middlebury (2-1) 5. Harwood (3-1)
DIVISION III
1. Vergennes (3-0) 2. Peoples (3-1) 3. Green Mountain (3-1) 4. Winooski (3-1) 5. Enosburg (4-1)
DIVISION IV
1. MSJ (4-0) 2. Rivendell (3-1) 3. Sharon (3-1) 4. Twin Valley (3-1) 5. Proctor (2-1-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.