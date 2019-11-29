Another slow start cost Castleton University in its own tournament Friday, with Nazareth skating to a 6-1 victory in the opening round of the Castleton Invitational at Spartan Arena.
Ray Falso had a pair of goals for the Golden Flyers, who climbed to 4-3-1 while dropping Castleton to 1-6-1. The Spartans are now winless in their last six games (0-5-1).
Nazareth, which built a 4-0 lead against the Spartans, will face upset winner Fredonia for the tournament title Saturday at 4 p.m. The Blue Devils pinned a 1-0 loss on 15th-ranked Curry in a first-round shootout.
Castleton will face Curry in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game.
Nazareth 6, Castleton 1
The Golden Flyers thoroughly dominated the first period with long stretches of pressure on the Castleton net. The Spartans had a hand in this with three penalties, helping Nazareth outshoot them 16-3.
Nazareth broke through for the lead only 2:11 into play when Cole Moore scored through a crowd from the high slot with an assist from Michael Houlihan.
Spartans goalie Brandon Collett then had two fine saves against Andrew Frojelin and Brian Miller but Nazareth added to its lead on the power play when Ray Falso scored from the left wing circle 11:45 into the period. Miller assisted.
Nazareth failed to convert two more power plays, one resulting in a two-man advantage for 24 seconds, late in the period.
But the Flyers had a three-goal second period to overmatch Glenn Wiswell’s fifth goal of the year for the Spartans and take a 5-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.
Falso made it 3-0 just 3:25 into the second period, assisted by Moore. The teams then swapped power plays, Justin Miller scoring for the Flyers and Wiswell breaking up the shutout with 3:09 left, from Troy Taylor and Nick Gravina.
Brian Miller made it 5-1 with the sides even nine seconds before the break, beating Collett from the slot after a pass from the boards by Justin Miller.
After Castleton saw two power-play chances go by the boards — including a 5-of-3 advantage for 59 seconds — James McDonald tipped in an Owen Kuhn slapshot to cap the scoring.
Castleton pulled close in the final shots on net count, 29-27, but Nazareth goalie Sean Kuhn was sharp with 26 saves. Collett had 23 in the Castleton nets.
Fredonia 1, Curry 0
Everything about the opening game was close, including the goal that settled the issue in a 3 versus 3 shootout.
Jasper Korican-Barlay’s backhanded shot just trickled over the right shoulder of Vladimir Cibulka as the Blue Devils ended the Colonels’ six-game win streak. He was the second of Fredonia’s trio of shooters.
Fredonia is 2-5-1 with a big victory while Curry, 15th ranked coming in, fell to 8-2.
Cibulka was otherwise brilliant, as was counterpart Anton Rusin. Both goalies had 33 saves through regulation and one five-minute overtime session.
