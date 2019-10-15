It's the season's last installment of the Rutland Herald / Times Argus football power rankings. By this time next week, we'll have the seedings and playoff destinations for all three divisions.
This weekend is the last chance for teams to nail down or improve playoff positions.
Regardless of their impact on the playoffs, there are some interesting games this week, one of which has Springfield (ranked No. 3 in this week's rankings and Quality Points) at No. 2 Poultney. The teams also seem to be on a collision course to meet in the semifinals should both win their opening-round games.
It's also rivalry week around the Vermont Interscholastic Football League, with Spaulding visiting U-32, Brattleboro at Mount Anthony, Woodstock at Windsor, and St. Johnsbury visiting Lyndon in the state's longest-running rivalry.
Rutland visits Hartford and the question is, how will the Raiders respond to their 42-7 beatdown at the hands of Middlebury?
Speaking of which, Middlebury's impressive win at Rutland hoists the Tigers to the solo lead in our top 10.
This week's top 10
1. Middlebury (T1) 7-0. The Tigers were all over Rutland last week in what looks like the division's most impressive victory of the season.
2. St. Johnsbury (T1) 7-0. The big difference between the Hilltoppers and Tigers is Middlebury's defense, but they would have to meet in the state finals for us to see how they stack up head to head.
3. Burr and Burton (4) 6-1. BBA hasn't had much chance to prove how good they are; only two teams the Bulldogs have played have winning records (St. Jay and Mount Anthony).
4. Rutland (3) 5-2. The Raiders have bounced back well from losses the last two seasons.
5. Brattleboro (5) 7-0. The Colonels defense should slow down the Patriots.
No. 6. Essex (6, 4-3) and No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (7, 4-3) are decent teams but can they dent the top four come playoff time? A good indication is coming Friday with BFA at Middlebury. Essex is at 2-5 CVU.
8. U-32 (8) 6-1. One of the hottest teams around with four straight wins, including one at Bellows Falls.
9. Bellows Falls (9) 5-2. Terriers hanging on to second seed in D-II by a thread over U-32. BF hosts Milton this week.
10. Colchester (10) 3-4. Lakers were in danger of missing the playoffs until they ended a three-game skid last week.
Top five, Division II
!. Brattleboro (1) 7-0. Tyler Millerick is the division's MVP.
2. U-32 (2) 6-1. The Raiders have steamrolled the opposition since their one loss.
3. Bellows Falls (3) 5-2. BF won big at North Country after a slow start but that's not a formula for playoff success.
4. Mount Anthony (5) 4-3. None of the Patriots' victims has a winning record.
5. Fair Haven (4) 3-4. Very likely that Slaters will face Mount Anthony, a team they're already beaten, in the playoffs next week.
Top five, Division III
1. BFA-Fairfax (1) 7-0. BFA won 6-0 at Poultney and 22-16 at Springfield. This is going to be some tournament.
2. Poultney (2) 6-1. It's the "last 100 Yards" walk for Blue Devils' seniors in what will be an emotional Saturday in Poultney.
3. Springfield (3) 5-2. A Cosmos loss means they would have to come right back to Poultney for the semifinals.
4. Windsor (off) 2-5. The Jacks won at Otter Valley on Saturday and there's a chance they could pass Oxbow and go right back there in the first round. Windsor hosts Woodstock and Oxbow is at Mill River this week.
5. Otter Valley (4) 4-3 and Oxbow (5) 3-4. Odds are against Otters at BFA this week but a good showing could restore some needed confidence.
