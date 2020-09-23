The Connecticut River flows just over 400 miles through four states. It also is the dividing line between two very different brands of football in this COVID fall.
Vermont has its season of touch football, a 7-on-7 game with only passing plays allowed. It all begins on Saturday.
Friday, the season launches in New Hampshire with 11-man tackle football or, in other words, football as usual.
Fall Mountain hosts Hanover on Friday at 4 p.m. to get the New Hampshire season underway.
Fall Mountain is located in Langdon, only about two songs on your car radio from Bellows Falls. Hanover is even closer to Hartford, a Vermont high school that will be engaged in the 7-on-7 stuff.
Vermont coaches are reluctant to say publicly that they believe their high schools should be doing what New Hampshire is doing. But we’ve heard several of them say that privately.
But Vermont coaches also are grateful that they are playing football and they have thanked those responsible many times over. They realize that they could have been left with no football season at all.
In other words, 7-on-7 is better than nothing and let’s embrace this game that has the quarterback chucking the rock on every play. And hope that it is just for one year.
Vermont has also imposed spectator limits. The state has set the limit at 150 fans, but some schools have opted to go the route of having no fans.
Fall Mountain Athletic Director Gordon Dansereau said there is no limit set on the attendance for the Wildcats’ game on Friday against Hanover.
“We are asking for everyone to wear masks and social distance. There will be no concession,” Dansereau said.
The opponent must also submit a list of all players that verifies that they have all had their temperature taken and been medically screened.
There are some New Hampshire schools electing not to play football this season so Fall Mountain’s schedule is smaller — five games, two at home and three on the road. They are also playing a regional schedule.
Cony High (Augusta, Maine) coach BL Lippert perhaps captured the feeling of many coaches when he put his thoughts out there on social media about 7-on-7 football: “7-on-7 is a summer activity. We like it in July. We like it because it means real football is on the horizon. We like it because it allows us to see some skill kids who have put in work over the offseason.
“We don’t like it as a replacement for tackle football.”
Agreed. But 7-on-7 still has some of the facets of the game we love. They are slinging the ball and catching the ball. Defenders are still jumping routes, knocking down passes and intercepting them. Enjoy.
We’ve got what we’ve got. Enjoy your vanilla ice cream and hope that Baskin Robbins with its 31 flavors will be back next fall.
___
There will also be 7-on-7 action on Oct. 10 at Dave Wolk Stadium when the Castleton University football team plays an intrasquad game. The contest will be live streamed by the school so that relatives and alumni across the nation can watch the game. Rutland’s Jack Healey will be handing the play-by-play.
The night before, the men’s and women’s soccer teams will be engaged in a co-ed game and that will also be lived streamed.
Castleton sports information director Thomas Blake said that outside spectators will not be permitted into the stadium for those events but students who live on campus will be allowed into the game. They have been tested for COVID multiple times.
