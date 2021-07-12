Trevor Knight and Rutland High graduate Kevin Bourgoin were part of the Winnipeg team that won the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup in 2019. Bourgoin was the running backs coach and Knight a backup quarterback.
Sunday, Knight was bouncing around Rutland High’s Alumni Field where Bourgoin had amassed touchdowns as a ball carrier and kick return man.
Knight, like Bourgoin, played in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Knight was on the other side, representing Nashua South on the New Hampshire team in 2014. He completed 12 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-6 New Hampshire victory.
It was the Vermont All-Star Football Camp that brought Knight to Rutland on Sunday as one of the coaches at the quarterbacks/receivers segment of the week-long camp that will continue throughout this week.
The long week of football in Vermont actually began on Saturday on Burr and Burton Academy’s turf field with the inaugural All-Star Football 7-on-7 Tournament.
Mount Anthony took home the trophy in the five-team tournament. The Patriots made quite an impression.
“I think they might be the team to beat in our division (Division II),” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill as he watched the action on Sunday in Rutland.
“The 7-on-7 was awesome,” said Chris Redding, Director of the Vermont All-Star Football Camp said.
Knight went on to have an outstanding career as a quarterback at the University of New Hampshire.
His time in the CFL is up and he is working in technology but keeps his hand in football by tutoring young quarterbacks through his TK QB Academy. He has been training quarterbacks from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont
He said the QB training venture is not something he is thinking of taking full time.
“I like doing it on the side,” he said.
He loved his time north of the border.
“It was a blast,” he said. “I got to play with some great players from Division III all the way up to places like Auburn.
“Kevin and I talked all the time about New England.
“I remember him from when he was coaching at Maine. He was one of my favorite coaches.”
Rutland’s Alumni Field will be a busy place with the football camp operating each evening through Friday.
