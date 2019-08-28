You have to go back a few years to find a time when “Windsor” and “Woodstock” were not the first words uttered when talking about Division III football favorites.
The division is packed tight with legitimate contenders this season. Poultney is loaded after last year’s run to the title game. Springfield was one-and-done last year but has a huge senior class and perhaps the best running back tandem in the division. BFA-Fairfax is strong and Otter Valley could be an X-factor in its first year in the loop.
And Woodstock and Windsor? It would be a shock to no one if they were right there at the end.
It looks like there is the potential for week after week of knockoff football as teams jockey for position in the tournament.
“Every game is big,” said one coach last week.
There are changes in other divisions as well. Burr and Burton terrorized D-II for years but has been bumped up to D-I, while Brattleboro drops down to D-II.
Fair Haven
Opponents can tear up the old scouting reports and be prepared to be balanced when Fair Haven pops up on the schedule. The Slaters will be in an opportunistic mode and will take what the defense gives. The pass, which dominated the offense under Brian Grady, will be more a part of that balance under new coach Jim Hill.
New quarterback Evan Reed will be at the controls and is enjoying a big preseason.
“We expect big things,” Hill said this week.
Hill has also been pleased by the Slaters’ physicality and ability to run the ball in scrimmage, and believes he has just as good a group of skill players as anyone. One of them, Aubrey Ramey, was an A-list receiver last year and figures to be once again. He caught a 50-yard bomb from Reed in scrimmage.
Fair Haven has an athletic line with Dylan Lee and Kolby Murray getting a lot of touches at running back. Reed will get some too so the Slaters will give a lot of different looks.
“I think this is a team that will get better and better as the line progresses,” Hill said of his athletic group up front.
Colby Baldwin, Ryan Murratori, Joe Gannon, David Doran and Reed Hadeka will man the line with Shawn Clark at tight end. Doran, a freshman, is raw but big and powerful and Hill likes his footwork.
Andrew Lanthier, Ramey and Adam Parker are the wideouts.
Many of the “O” starters will double on defense, where Brian Norton (defensive tackle), Zach Ellis, Matt Heibler (linebackers), Luke Nusbaum (safety) and Sam Worthing (corner) will play.
Fair Haven competes in Division II, where strongboy Burr and Burton (which defeated the Slaters in last year’s finale) has been replaced by Brattleboro. Bellows Falls and U-32 are other projected contenders.
The Slaters open on Friday at Middlebury, which is expected to contend for the D-I crown.
Mill River
The Minutemen return some key pieces from last year’s 5-4 squad but graduated 13. That means a small program (numbers in the low 30s) with a small junior class will have to grow up fast in competitive D-III. The best things from this group could come down the road.
“We’re kind of young and will have some freshmen and sophomores starting for us,” said new coach Greg Lewis. “But there’s some talent there.”
Two of them could have jobs for quite a while. Freshman Jared McGee, a 5-9, 230-pound sparkplug, has won a tackle spot and sophomore Kaleb Jepson has pleased the coaching staff with good technical execution at center in two scrimmages.
”Our young guys are playing really well,” Lewis said.
Mill River will have some senior leadership on that line, including third-year tackle Will Farwell, and guards Alex St. Marie and Gary Burnett, a former fullback.
The Minutemen and third-year quarterback Colby Fox will probably have the ball in the air a lot, with veteran Tyler Shelvey the most dangerous target. Lewis is working on sets to prevent defenses from double-teaming Shelvey, which is what many did last year. Mill River would love to get him the ball in open space.
Fox will command a zone read offense and also be in the mix more as a runner, where Jacob Langlois and Russ Badgley will be getting touches.
Overall, Mill River does not have great size at the skill positions but the Minutemen will try to counter that with quickness.
Mill River opens the season on Friday at Springfield, one of their division’s projected titans.
Otter Valley
It’s back to Division III for OV this year and what is perceived as a season-long fray to get to the top. But Otters coach Kipp Denis expects his team to hold its own. He was encouraged by a scrimmage in which OV moved the ball against Burr and Burton.
OV’s running game has a good start with the return of speedy tailback Nate Blake. The new quarterback, rugged Alex Polli, is doing well as a runner and calling the options in the new hurry-up offense.
“As long as we’re physical I think we’ll do fine,” said Denis.
It’s not the blocks-of-granite line from when Carson Leary and OV won the title a few years back, but Denis likes what he’s seen from Spencer Pelkey, Aidan Blier, Jakob Stevens and Tanner Brutkowski. Former OV lineman M.J. Denis will help coach the group.
Chance Passmore, with the Otters from Mount St. Joseph Academy (Zach Gelbar and Keegan Chadburn are others who were in uniform for MSJ last season), and Brady Diaz will be the wideouts. Diaz has looked good in scrimmage and Polli connected with Passmore for two TDs. Passmore also had an interception as a defensive back.
Jacob Markowski, who has packed on weight and strength since last year, will be a defensive tackle and freshman Keevon Parks will be the fullback and an outside linebacker.
Another one of the Otters’ freshmen, defensive tackle John Coleman, “could be special,” Denis said.
The Otters have another big group of freshmen coming in next year.
“The future looks bright. It’s going to be fun and competitive,” said Denis, who sets a lofty goal for the re-tooled team.
“My goal would be to get a home playoff game,” he said. “That would be great.”
Poultney
The first question has to be, how does Levi Allen look?
The Blue Devils’ burner running back was shelved with a season-ending injury last year, taking with him Poultney’s fastest feet and best outside option. The Blue Devils nevertheless made some changes and pushed Woodstock to the limit in the D-III title game.
“He’s back to 100%,” said coach Dave Capman, whose club graduated seven seniors. “We’ve got a real good nucleus.”
Quarterback Caden Capman, who took over some of those outside runs, is back for his third year at quarterback and knows the system so well that he sometimes corrects Dave Capman, his grandfather.
Poultney likes to pound the ball old school-style and was successful regardless of who is doing the toting. With a big veteran line that philosophy will not change.
“We have 3 1/2 linemen back and they haven’t missed a beat,” said Capman.
Colby Hutchins, Ayden Morris, Jacob McMahon and Lane Gibbs are among those to return to the trenches and Ryan Alt will join that group.
“He will help us a lot,” Capman said.
Other starters include Jacob DeBonis, Lucas Gloss, Lucas DuPell, Heith Mason, Grant Schreiber, Thomas Dunbar and Caden Reed, who comes over from West Rutland High School to play both ways. He will be a tight end along with Dunbar. Schreiber is coming back from an injury that cut his 2018 season short.
Capman says the Blue Devils are not resting on what they accomplished last season as they seek their first title since 2007.
“They know that the past is in the past. They worked really hard in the off-season,” Capman said.
That’s the only attitude to take in a division where contenders will go head to head frequently.
Springfield
Football enthusiasm is through the roof as the Cosmos eye their first state title since 2008. They begin on Friday when they host Mill River.
But first they’re looking at today.
“We’re focused,” said second-year coach Todd Aiken of his team, 4-5 last season. “We’ve set some goals. ‘Good’ is not good enough. We have to be better every day.”
With 15 seniors, the Cosmos could be the class of the division along with Poultney (mark Oct. 19 on the calendar: Springfield at Poultney in the regular-season finale). Two-thirds of the seniors were starters last season.
It all begins with second-year quarterback Sam Presch and a terrific running back tandem in Jacob Stepler and Brady Clark. Clark joins the squad after spending 2018 at Bellows Falls and gives the Cosmos a great one-two punch behind the line of Brandon Bennett, Greg Otis, Kayla Roby, Lucas Legasses and Erick Jaime. Roby is the only non-senior on a line that has size and quickness.
Aiden Donahue has matured in the game significantly and will see action on both lines. Most of the Cosmos will go both ways as the season begins but Garet Twombly and Chris Stearns will be in the mix as the Cosmos, 34 strong in the program, seek to build depth.
Presch, only a sophomore, “hit the ground running,” said Aiken, and is growing in his role as a leader. “When he talks in the huddle, everybody listens. They trust him.”
Donavin Sprano will be the fullback.
Noah Zierfus, Anthony Steele, Caleb Cambers and Chris Stearns are the receivers.
It’s a bittersweet kind of season for Aiken, who has coached his 15 seniors in one capacity or another since their seventh-grade season.
“They’re a special group,” he said.
And they’ll try to do something special together this year.
Rutland
Rutland High School has some kind of bus to drive this football season. The question is who will be at the wheel?
The Raiders are deep in quality linemen but are replacing most of their skill position players as they prep for the new season. They lost more than a dozen players, many of whom had a lot of touches last season.
Rutland was unproven on the line last year but surged all the way to the D-I title game, where the Raiders lost to Mount Mansfield. Now two players who combined for about 4,000 yards offense — Dakota Peters and Ryan Moore — have graduated. But the bulk of the line remains.
There were few touches for potential skill players for 2019 last year so coach Mike Norman is assessing a new group. But the former Norwich University lineman likes what he’s seen from the line.
“We should be better than last year at their positions. Last year I had one returning lineman,” Norman said. “Our goal is to play multiple offensive and defensive linemen and try to keep people fresh.”
... And wear down opponents with Rutland’s fast-paced attack. That’s been a successful strategy dating back to when Andy Kenosh called the signals in the title year of 2015.
Helping out the line this year is assistant coach Jon Wallett, the former Mill River head coach and a former Raiders lineman.
The Raiders hit the weight room right after last Thanksgiving to get started on this season.
Most of the 11 returning players on the line got considerable experience last year, including Garrett Davine, Connor Parker, Mattingly Colvin, Toby Jakubowski, Chris Wilk, Matt Creed and John Miles. The Raiders are well ahead of their preseason form of last year, when they brought back only five or six layers with experience.
Rutland played some 30 athletes in all during the 2018 campaign and return five or six starters on either side of the ball.
Coach Norman’s practice is to refrain from naming his starters until opening day, which will be Saturday at CVU.
