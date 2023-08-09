Saturday, Nov. 11 is circled on every Vermont high school football players’ calendar.
That’s the date of the State Championship Saturday at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field. It’s the destination every team in the state wants to arrive at.
Some team’s hopes are more viable than others, but this time of year is about dreaming.
Those dreams turn into action on Monday when teams report for their first day of fall football practices.
The season figures to bring plenty of intrigue in Rutland County, and outside of it, at places like Middlebury and Springfield. Let’s take a look at some matchups to watch for this upcoming football season.
Springfield at BF, 9/1
Springfield had some younger talent really come into its own last year, most notably quarterback Carson Clark, who has imposing size for his position.
They’d love to take a step forward from last year’s effort, which saw them ousted in the first round of the Division III playoffs by undefeated Windsor.
Playing Bellows Falls in Week 1 will be a massive test, but it’s a rivalry steeped in history, so you know the Cosmos will come out with their best.
Lyndon at Mill River, 9/2
Mill River is looking to build off a lot of positive momentum from 2022. The team returned to contention under new coach Phil Hall and things are only looking up.
The Minutemen will test themselves right off the bat, playing up a division against D-II Lyndon Institute.
The Vikings had flashes of brilliance last year in a deep D-II field, so Mill River will learn a lot about itself early and often with this matchup.
BBA at Middlebury 9/8
Middlebury beat BBA twice in a short time span last fall en route its D-I state championship game appearance.
The Bulldogs are a proud program and surely won’t forget the feeling of those losses with elite quarterback Jack McCoy back for his senior year.
The Tigers will be finding their way under new coach John Nuceder as they look to replace 12 key cogs to last year’s successful season.
MAU at Rutland, 9/22
These schools compete against each other in other sports, but it’s been a while since they’ve gone head-to-head in 11-on-11 tackle football.
Mount Anthony will be returning to the scene of their D-II championship from last fall, but will delving back into Division I this year.
How the Patriots, and rival Brattleboro, fare in their return to D-I is something everyone will be keeping an eye on.
Fair Haven at BF, 9/30
Fair Haven was knocking on the door of the Division II state championship game last fall, but ended up falling short against eventual-champion MAU.
Bellows Falls knows a thing or two about making it to that game, having done so three seasons in a row.
This midseason matchup could be a battle of two elite teams in Division II and have a lot of playoff implications.
MVU at Poultney, 9/30
Both Poultney and Missisquoi are looking to climb the ladder back to contention in Division III.
Poultney isn’t too far removed from that feeling, having won a state championship in 2019.
The schedule won’t be forgiving for either squad this season, but getting into the win column has to be a goal for both teams. This could be a prime opportunity for that.
Rutland at CVU, 10/7
Rutland heads up to Hinesburg to take on the defending Division I champions on this early October Saturday afternoon.
This is Week 6, so both teams will have a good idea of where they stand in the grand scheme of the D-I playoff chase.
CVU is out to maintain its spot atop of the mountain and Rutland is out to re-enter the conversation after a middle-of-the-road season last fall.
Peru (NY) at Fair Haven, 10/7
This will be a big change of pace test for Fair Haven in Week 6 of the regular season.
Peru is coming off a dominant season in 2022, where it went 10-1 and was an imposing offensive unit.
If Fair Haven can go toe-to-toe with them, that will be a big confidence boost heading to the homestretch.
Mill River at Otter Valley, 10/21
Nothing like a little rivalry action in the final week of the regular season to get the competitive juices flowing.
These two Division III squads have played a lot of close games over the years, including last year’s regular-season matchup.
It will be interesting to see where both teams turn at quarterback as both of their signal callers turned their tassels during the spring.
Both are well-coached squads and figure to be in the thick of things in D-III, so this game could mean a lot for seeding.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH