Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl didn’t go the way Vermont wanted on the scoreboard, but it signaled the return to something normal.
Players were in full pads and tackling and blocking was executed on every play. For the first time in two years, everything seemed to be normal again on the football field.
Last year’s 7-on-7 alternative was fun. It had plenty of moments. The high-scoring classic between Fair Haven and Mount Anthony and Rutland’s regional championship are two moments that come to mind for schools in this area.
But it never was going to be the same as the 11-on-11 game that coaches and players have known and loved for most of their lives.
The Shrine Game on Saturday gave us a glimpse at what we should see this fall, a timeless game with new characters taking center stage every year.
High school football practices are less than a week away. On Monday, teams across the state begin the journey to play in November for all the glory.
With the sweet smell of football in the air, let’s take a look at some matchups to watch for the Rutland Herald coverage area teams this fall.
Fairfax at Poultney, 9/4Talk about a marquee matchup right out of the gate. A 2019 Division III championship rematch between Poultney and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille will be on the menu this Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils were crowned champions that day at Rutland High School, and many of the names will probably different when they meet this year, but the emotion of that 2019 game will definitely be on the mind.
Mill River at Springfield, 9/10
Mill River took plenty of lumps last year in 7-on-7 football with a club that was short on experience. The Minutemen played many top clubs in the state though and that will serve them well this year returning to their normal D-III slate.
This could be a fun early-season matchup, where they’ll go up against a Springfield team filled with seniors.
Will last year’s experience pay off for Mill River? We will soon find out.
Rutland at BBA, 9/11
Rutland has a tough schedule and this Week 2 game could be one of their toughest matchups. Burr and Burton is a two-time defending champion in the 11-on-11 game, winning the Division II title in 2018 and the Division I crown in 2019.
Gone are many of the offensive stalwarts from those teams, but the Manchester school is used to replacing high-level talent and being just fine. Rutland’s 7-on-7 regional champion team in 2020 had just five seniors, so they should be plenty strong this year.
This could a fun early barometer of the best of the best in southern Vermont.
Poultney at Otter Valley, 9/11
Poultney’s matchup in Week 2 will be a challenge as well. Otter Valley is needing to replace quarterback Alex Polli, but younger brother Luca Polli, a sophomore, should pick up right where he left off.
Despite his smaller stature, Luca Polli showed plenty of poise in the 7-on-7 game last year. He added a few inches to his frame as evidence from the Vermont All-Star Football Camp.
If that can translate to when you have defenders rushing the pocket, he could be just as special as his older brother was.
I like his chances.
MAU at Rutland, 9/17Mount Anthony is an intriguing bunch because last year was expected to be the year they were going for a title with a veteran club. With some key graduations, can they hang with Rutland who year in year out is one of the better southern clubs?
BF at Fair Haven, 9/24
Bellows Falls and Fair Haven are always battling for Division II supremacy, so there’s a big rivalry factor here.
From 2016 to 2018, they met in the playoffs each year with the Slaters winning two of those games, one of them being a state championship game.
Fair Haven junior quarterback Sawyer Ramey showed plenty of touch in the 7-on-7 game last year. I would expect his arm and his athleticism on the scramble to translate well to the 11-on-11 game.
Rutland at Middlebury, 10/1
Their 7-on-7 matchup last year needed overtime to settle it. It would be a treat if we get something similar with 11-on-11 back this year. This game could have major playoff implications with two historically strong teams jockeying for position in D-I.
Fair Haven at Poultney, 10/2
Located about seven miles from each other, these two schools will have plenty of familiar faces to go up against.
Fair Haven makes state semifinals and finals most years in Division II and Poultney is the defending Division III champions.
Both lost many of their stalwarts from those clubs to graduation, but they are good at finding ways to get the most out of what they have.
OVUHS at Springfield, 10/22
The quarterback matchup in this game could be fun.
The aforementioned Luca Polli provides plenty of potential for his Otters club and his counterpart from Springfield, Sam Presch, has high expectations on his shoulders as well.
Presch showed how talented he was as the signal caller in 7-on-7 last year.
A senior surrounded by plenty of other seniors, the Cosmos will look for him to lead the way.
This game, in the final week of the regular season, could have big implications for the D-III playoffs if both teams are in the hunt.
