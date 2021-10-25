High School Football Pairings

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 1: No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0) Game 2: No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3) Game 3: No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2)

Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 CVU (5-2)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 1 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 3

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Rutland High School

Game 7: Winner of game 5 vs winner of game 6

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 1: No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0) Game 2: No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4) Game 3: No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2) Game 4: No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) at No. 3 U-32 (6-2)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 1 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 5

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Rutland High School

Game 7: Winner of game 6 vs winner of game 5

Division III

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 1: No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3)

Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0) Game 3: No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1) Game 4: No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-3)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 5: Winner of game 1 vs winner of game 2 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 3

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 13

Game 7: Winner of game 6 vs winner of game 5

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.