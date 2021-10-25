High School Football Pairings
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Game 1: No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0) Game 2: No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3) Game 3: No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2)
Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 CVU (5-2)
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 1 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 3
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Rutland High School
Game 7: Winner of game 5 vs winner of game 6
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Game 1: No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0) Game 2: No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4) Game 3: No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2) Game 4: No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) at No. 3 U-32 (6-2)
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 1 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 5
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Rutland High School
Game 7: Winner of game 6 vs winner of game 5
Division III
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Game 1: No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3)
Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0) Game 3: No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1) Game 4: No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-3)
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 5: Winner of game 1 vs winner of game 2 Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 3
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 13
Game 7: Winner of game 6 vs winner of game 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.