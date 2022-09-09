WESTMINSTER — The Division II football showdown at Hadley Field saw Fair Haven still in the game against defending Division II state champion Bellows Falls, trailing 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
Bellows Falls was able to hold off the Slaters and won 35-19.
Walker James’ touchdown and Jamison Nystrom’s PAT stretched the Terriers’ lead to 28-6, putting the game pretty well out of reach with 10:07 remaining.
When Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton ran for a touchdown it pared the lead to 14-6.
Buxton also threw for another TD to Carson Babbie.
“I feel pretty confident that we went toe-to-toe with them,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
Hill lauded Max Kyhill, David Doran and Joe Notte for strong games on defense.
The Terriers improve their record to 2-0 and the Slaters fall to 1-1 with Lyndon coming to town on Saturday night.
Bellows Falls will puts its perfect record on the line at Mount Anthony.
St. Johnsbury 42, Midd 14
ST. JOHNSBURY — There is joy in the Northeast Kingdom. St. Johnsbury Academy elevated its record to 2-0 by beating Middlebury 42-14 on Friday night.
Quarterback Quinn Murphy threw for the first touchdown on the game’s first possession and then ran for the second TD to give St. Johnsbury an early 14-0 lead over Middlebury.
The Hilltoppers rolled from there to a 28-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers fall to 0-2 heading into this week’s home game with BFA-St. Albans.
Fairfax 42, Springfield 18
SPRINGFIELD —BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille made the long trip to Springfield worthwhile on Friday night by carving out a 42-18 victory at Brown Field.
Springfield sophomore quarterback Carson Clark threw three touchdown passes, two to Tanner Gintof and the other to Luke Stocker.
The Cosmos trailed Fairfax just 21-12 at halftime.
“We were in a ballgame and then we got banged up with some injuries in the third quarter which we can’t afford,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
“We missed some opportunities in the first half.
“We just have to get back to work and get ready for Otter Valley.
The 0-2 Cosmos visit OV’s Markowski Field on Saturday.
MAU wins by forfeit
BENNINGTON — The Spaulding football team had to forfeit its Week 2 game against Mount Anthony on Friday due to low numbers on the Crimson Tide roster.
At full strength, Spaulding has 22 players and it ended last week’s game against North Country with 18 players.
MAU improves to 2-0, while the Crimson Tide fall to 0-2.
Hartford 30, Essex 21
ESSEX JCT. — Essex trying to rebound from its season-opening loss at Rutland, struck early. They scored in the first quarter when Charlie Bowen threw a scoring strike to Josh Brown.
But Hartford, also trying to rebound from an opening-game loss, battled back for a 30-21 victory.
Bowen and Brown hooked up again enabling the Hornets to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Sean Keliher’s short TD burst drew Hartford even at 14-14 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.
But in the end, it was the Hurricanes prevailing to even their record at 1-1 heading into its game at home against Division II Brattleboro.
Bratt 13, Colchester 12
BRATTLEBORO — The hometown fans got to see Brattleboro pull out a 13-12 victory over Colchester in a back-and-forth battle on Friday night.
Colchester took a 6-0 lead over the Colonels and preserved that advantage by making a goal line stand in the waning minutes of the first half at Natowich Field.
The Colonels fought back to take a 7-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.
John Lavoie’s QB sneak recaptured the lead, 12-7, for the Lakers early in the fourth quarter before the Colonels pulled the game out to put its record at 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.