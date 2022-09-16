ESSEX JCT. — It was a see-saw game with St. Johnsbury Academy’s John Kelley running for a score to lift the Hilltoppers into a 14-10 lead with 6:24 remaining in the game.
Essex had a quick answer. Tanner Roberts scored with 4:49 left to put the Hornets back in front 16-14.
The Hilltoppers tried to rally but their outstanding quarterback Quinn Murphy was intercepted with 1:31 left to go and the Hornets held on for the 16-14 upset victory.
The Hiltoppers had a last chance at victory but the field goal attempt was blocked as time expired.
It was the first career coaching victory for Ethan Curtis and it came at the expense of Rich Alercio who coached Curtis at Castleton University.
No. Country 35, U-32 13
EAST MONTPELIER — North Country Union went on the road and earned a 35-13 victory over U-32.
The Falcons got out to a 14-0 lead on two touchdowns by Hayden Boivin.
North Country is 3-0.
Windsor 46, Milton 6
MILTON — In the battle of the unbeaten bees, the Windsor Yellow Jackets packed a much greater sting than the Milton Yellowjackets. Windsor pushed its record to 3-0 with the 46-6 victory. Milton falls to 2-1.
Hartford 33, Bratt 7
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford built a 20-0 halftime lead by halftime on short touchdown runs by Trenton Bird, Brody Tyburksi and Sean Keliher.
It just got easier from there as the Hurricanes breezed to a 33-7 victory.
Tyburski broke loose for a 44-yard TD gallop in the third quarter that hiked the Hurricanes’ lead to 27-0 and Keliher’s fourth-quarter TD run in the fourth quarter put it out of reach at 33-0..
Ezra Mock had two interceptions for Hartford.
Bellows Falls 28, MAU 13
BENNINGTON — Bellows Falls had a 14-7 halftime lead against Mount Anthony at Spinelli Field and quickly widened the lead after receiving the second half kickoff,
After Caden Haskell scored on a couple of touchdown runs, it extended the Terriers’ lead to 28-7.
The Patriots sliced the margin to 28-13 when Tanner Bushee threw a TD pass to Braeden Billert early in the fourth quarter.
It sets up a possible showdown of unbeaten teams in two weeks in Newport with Bellows Falls and North Country. Both teams head into Week 4 at 3-0.
Woodstock 34, Oxbow 19
WOODSTOCK — Oxbow threw a scare into Woodstock but the Wasps eventually pulled away to a 34-19 victory.
The Olympians at one point had cut the lead to 21-19.
The Wasps host Mill River on Friday night.
CVU 42, Seawolves 20
SOUTH BURLINGTON — CVU rolled to a 42-20 victory over the Seawolves on Friday night.
That elevates the Redhawks’ record to 2-1 and 2-0 in Vermont. They travel to St. Johnsbury next week.
