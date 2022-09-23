MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury and Rutland commonly play games that go down to the wire when they meet on the football field. Friday night’s game didn’t fit that bill.
The Tigers were in control from start to finish, beating RHS 28-7.
Cam Stone opened up the scoring on the second play from scrimmage, taking it in from 47 yards.
Rutland couldn’t get much going offensively in the opening quarter and that continued in the second frame.
Cole Schnoor upped the lead with 8:17 left in the first half on a 5-yard run on a sweep play, taking it in untouched. Middlebury got into the red zone by breaking out its first pass play of the game.
Middlebury capped a dream half with a last-second pass from Jacob Kemp that was tipped but found the hands of Schnoor for a 37-yard score.
Early in the third quarter, Angus Blackwell picked off an Eli Pockette pass and the Tigers added on with a Stone 30-yard touchdown run.
RHS broke through late with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Haiden Jones.
Both teams were 2-2 after Friday night’s game. Rutland plays out of state at Concord, New Hampshire on Friday. Middlebury hosts defending champion Essex on Friday.
Mill River 26, Woodstock 12
WOODSTOCK — The Mill River football team bounced back from a blowout loss in Week 3 to beat Woodstock 26-12 Friday night.
Mill River went into the half leading 7-0 and could have had more if not for two touchdowns being called back by penalty.
The Minutemen forged a 20-0 lead before Woodstock scored early in the fourth quarter.
Adam Shum then put the game away for the Minutemen with a touchdown reception with 5:42 remaining.
Anthony Cavalieri wound up with three touchdown passes, two to Mason Boudreau and the one to Shum.
“Tonight is the first time we have seen Anthony anywhere near his potential,” Mill River coach Phil Hall said. “It is a brand new offense and tonight he looked very confident in it.”
“He made good decisions.”
Shum and middle linebacker Memphis Beamis led an outstanding defense for the Minutemen.
“The entire defensive line played well,” Hall said.
The 3-1 Minutemen host rival Poultney next week.
Bratt 10, Fair Haven 6
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro football team got back to the .500 mark, beating southern Vermont rival Fair Haven 10-6 Friday night.
The Slaters were driving late in the contest and had the ball on the 10-yard line, but the Colonels held them off to secure the win.
“Our offense sputtered a bit tonight,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill.
The Slaters were without one of their top running backs Bill Lussier in the Division II contest.
The game went to halftime 7-6 Brattleboro. Fair Haven’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard yard plunge up the middle by David Doran, normally a lineman that the Slaters can also use at fullback.
Both teams are at 2-2 through four weeks. Fair Haven hosts Mount Mansfield on Friday and Brattleboro is at Lyndon on Saturday.
CVU 50, St. Johnsbury 28
ST. JOHNSBURY — Sandi Sumner was an outstanding receiver for the Poultney Blue Devils when they were the scourge of New York’s Northern Adirondack League.
Like father, like son. Jack Sumner scored the first two touchdowns — one receiving the other running, to get the Redhawks out to a 14-0 lead over St. Johnsbury on Friday night.
CVU upped its lead to 20-0 by halftime on a Max Destito run and hiked the lead to 26-0 early in the third quarter on an Asher Vaughn rush.
The victory was as good as in the books for the Redhawks by the end of the third quarter, 33-8.
Some late scores for the Hilltoppers couldn’t put too much of a dent in CVU lead.
The Redhawks (3-1) host Hartford next Saturday. St. Johnsbury (2-2) has a massive test on Friday, hosting undefeated Burr and Burton Academy.
No. Country 54, Milton 0
NEWPORT — North Country built a 38-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 54-0 victory on the shores of Lake Memphremagog against Milton Friday night.
The Falcons extended their lead to 46-0 by the end of the third quarter.
North Country (4-0) battles defending Division II champion Bellows Falls on Friday.
Essex 35, BFA-St. Albans 18
ST. ALBANS — The Essex football team has responded from an 0-2 start, picking up its second win in a row, a 35-18 triumph against BFA-St. Albans.
BFA-St. Albans scored first when Liam Wood went over from a yard out but Essex was able to go into halftime with a 14-12 lead.
The Hornets then got some breathing room when quarterback Charlie Bowen sailed 64 yards to a score to put BFA behind 21-12 and extended the lead to 23 points, before the Bobwhites responded with a touchdown.
Essex (2-2) is at Middlebury on Friday. BFA (1-3) hosts the winless Seawolves on Friday.
Lyndon 37, Spaulding 6
BARRE — The Lyndon Institute football team bounced back from a Week 3 loss by cruising past Spaulding 37-6 Friday night.
The Vikings were up 22-0 at the half and were up by 37 after three.
The Crimson Tide broke through mid the fourth on a screen pass from Zack Wilson to Ben Hiscock.
Lyndon (2-1) hosts Brattleboro next Saturday. Spaulding (1-3) is at Colchester on Friday.
