ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury senior quarterback Quinn Murphy did it all in the first half as the Hilltoppers took control of the game, 35-14 at the break on the way to a 56-28 victory over Rutland.
Fairbanks Field was enveloped in a thick fog throughout the night.
Murphy had a TD pass on the game’s first possession, the drive taking only five plays to score.
Rutland drew even when Tyler Weatherhogg caught a pass from Eli Pockette and lateraled to Wyatt Fuller who went over for the score
Murphy put the Hilltoppers ahead for good with his second TD toss in the second quarter.
Then, Murphy scored a defensive TD. He scooped up a fumble and dashed to the end zone.
The Hilltoppers got a break on the ensuing onside kick. It was drilled into a Rutland player and recovered by St. Johnsbury. Murphy capitalized on the short field with another TD strike.
Haiden Jones’ touchdown run for Rutland and Mike Schillinger’s PAT sliced the lead to 28-14 but another touchdown pass by Murphy enabled the home team to take a 35-14 lead into the locker room.
Murphy was hardly done. When the day was over, he had thrown six touchdown passes, rushed for one more and had his defensive TD.
The Hilltoppers kept their foot on the gas upon coming out for the second half. When Alex Orozco snared his fourth TD pass from Murphy, it swelled the lead to 49-14.
The Rutlanders tried to get back in the fray. Pockette threw to Weatherhogg to get the ball down to the 2-yard line and from there Jones went into the end zone to pare the score to 49-20 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Murphy’s touchdown strike to John Kelley with 46 seconds o to go in the quarter expended the lead to 56-20.
Rutland showed some spunk. still fighting. Pockette’s pass to Jones and his two-point conversion toss to William Fuller early in the fourth quarter accounted for the final score.
Rutland has an important game with seeding implications on Friday night in its regular season finale at Hartford. Rutland takes its 3-4 record to Hartford. Rutland is 3-3 in Vermont with one of the losses at the hands of the Concord High Crimson Tide of New Hampshire.
St. Johnsbury closes out the season with the 117th meeting with Northeast Kingdom neighbor Lyndon Institute on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. in Lyndon.
The Hilltoppers go into that game with a record of 4-3.
BF 49, Springfield 15
SPRINGFIELD — Bellows Falls and Springfield first began playing each other in 1894 and Saturday night’s game won’t go down in as one of the classics in the storied series.
Bellows Falls remained unbeaten by defeating the Cosmos 49-15.
Quarterback Carson Clark hooked up with James Gultekin for two touchdown passes for the Cosmos.
Springfield was down to 16 players due to injuries and illnesses but coach Todd Aiken believes his team will be closer to full strength for the important game next week at Milton.
Aiken said he believes his team needs to beat the Yellowjackets to be one of the eight Division III playoff teams.
Aiken said he was proud of the grit his team showed in the rivalry game against BF.
Fair Haven 35, Colchester 21
COLCHESTER —Fair Haven earned a big Division II road win on Friday night, trimming Colchester 35-21.
The game was tied 21-21 at the half but the Slaters witched the defense from a four-front to a five-front and shut Colchester down in the second half.
Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton had a big game, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another.
“I think it was our best game offensively,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. “Offensively, we did pretty well all night.
Tim Kendall’s interception return for a touchdown gave the Slaters the lead for good, 28-21, with 9:43 remaining.
“I can’t be sure but I think we will be the No. 3 seed (in the Division II playoffs),” Hill said.
Buxton was 19-for-25 with 166 yards through the air and picked up 110 yards on the ground. Bill Lussier had 76 rushing yards.
For the Lakers, Caleb LeVasseur rushed for 195 yards.
His Slaters complete the regular season with a game against D-III neighbor Poultney at home.
Midd 16, Seawolves 8
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Middlebury defeated the Seawolves 16-8 on Friday night and now the Tigers will try to keep it going in the regular season finale at Burr and Burton Academy on Oct. 21.
The Tigers built the lead to 16-0 by halftime.
BBA 10, Mt. Anthony 7
BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton escaped Mount Anthony’s upset bid on Friday night at Spinelli Field, going back to Manchester with a 10-7 victory.
Jack McCoy had the opening touchdown on a quarterback sneak and Seb Dostal upped the lead on a field goal in the second quarter.
MAU got its lone touchdown from Ayman Naser in the second half.
Hartford 21, BFA 20
ST. ALBANS — The Hartford Hurricanes were able to hold on a bring home a 21-10 victory over BFA-St. Albans on Friday night.
Sean Kelliher scored from 9 yards out and the extra points was good to give Hartford that 21-10 lead with only 1:34 remaining.
Bratt 40, Spaulding 13
BARRE — The Brattleboro football team carried a 14-7 lead into halftime and pulled away during the third quarter to secure their fourth straight victory, beating Spaulding 40-13 on Friday.
The Colonels (5-2) will host Mount Anthony at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (1-6) will travel to play U-32 on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.