BARRE — Junior Isaac Whitney was unstoppable on both sides of the ball Friday, leading the Otter Valley football team to a decisive 39-14 victory over Spaulding.
Whitney ran for three touchdowns, kicked an extra point and was one of Otter Valley’s defensive leaders with multiple tackles. Keegan Reid recorded an interception for the Otters, who improve to 2-1 after opening the season with a 26-0 loss to Woodstock and a 29-7 victory over Mount Abraham.
“I give credit to Spaulding. They played us tough, especially in the first half,” Otter Valley coach Jordan Tolar said. “We have got to clean some things up and play our style of football and our brand of football for 48 minutes.”
The Tide competed without veteran standouts Landin Larrabee and John Marcellus, but an electrifying performance by Gabe Hoar helped Spaulding keep things close for the majority of the game. The hosts gained possession on their own 30-yard line after recovering a fumble on the first-half kickoff. Jamyson Pecor treated the home crowd to a 5-yard rushing touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 8:02 left in the first quarter. Spaulding scooped up another fumble by the Otters to regain possession in the final minutes of the opening quarter.
Whitney broke free up the right side at the beginning of the second quarter and scored a 60-yard touchdown touchdown with 10:56 left in the first half. Hoar returned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards, but the Tide were forced to punt and Otter Valley started its next drive on its own 40-yard line. Whitney took advantage of strong blocking to find a big gap up the right side for an 11-yard touchdown with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Chase Razanouski caught a pass in the back corner of the end zone during the two-point conversion attempt, giving the Otters a 14-6 advantage.
Hoar broke free of a few tackle attempts a minute later on the kickoff and returned the ball past midfield before he was tackled 35 yards away from the end zone. Hoar picked up 15 yards on the next play and then Hoar raced into the end zone for a touchdown with 4:22 on the clock. Hoar faked a handoff on the two-point conversion and scored up the left side, knotting things up at 14-14.
Whitney nearly broke free up the middle of the field entering the final three minutes of the first half but was dragged down near the 50-yard line by Aaron Wilson. Whitney scored again with 28 seconds on the clock for a 20-14 halftime lead.
Whitney darted up the left side and almost scored before being tackled on the 25-yard line early in the second half. A touchdown pass from Zachary Dragon to Noah Drew with 6:01 left in the third quarter kept Otter Valley rolling with a 26-14 lead. Otters running back Chase Cram turned the corner up the left side for a 32-14 lead with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
Spaulding failed to complete a loss passing attempt during a fourth-and-14 situation with 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, allowing Otter Valley to take over on downs. The Otters went for it on a 4th-and-5 scenario heading into the final five minutes and came up short of the first down to give the ball back to Spaulding at midfield. The Tide opted for a passing play a few moments later and the Otters picked off a deflected ball.
Otter Valley briefly fumbled on the next play but recovered the ball to maintain possession. Cram raced into the end zone for his second straight rushing touchdown with 3:30 left to play and Whitney’s extra-point attempt was good for a 25-point lead.
“Otter Valley is a good team that capitalized on our miscues,” Spaulding coach Gabriel Aguilar said. “We just didn’t finish tonight offensively and defensively.”
Otter Valley will carry a modest two-game winning steak in a home game vs. BFA-Fairfax on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Spaulding (1-2) will travel to play Missisquoi the same day. The Tide kicked off the season with a big second-half effort that sparked a 42-33 win at Mount Abraham. The Granite City squad has now dropped two straight games after last week’s 40-5 loss to U-32.
Woodstock 26, Springfield 15
SPRINGFIELD — The Woodstock football team remained undefeated, topping Springfield 26-15 on Friday night at Brown Field.
Vince Petrone had two touchdowns for Woodstock, one coming on a kickoff return. Caden Perreault also had two TDs for the Wasps as well as a two-point conversion.
Dillon Lacasse fell on a fumble in the end zone for Springfield’s first touchdown and Nick Villamayor kicked the point.
The Cosmos got on the board again in the fourth quarter with a trick play that resulted in quarterback Carson Clark throwing to Luke Stocker in the end zone.
“We played really well and we had the right game plan. We had some mistakes that killed our momentum.” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
Woodstock (3-0) hosts Mount Abraham on Friday. Springfield (1-2) hosts Mill River on Friday.
Hartford 49, BFA 27
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford football team dominated in the second half, beating BFA-St. Albans 49-27 Friday night.
The Bobwhites hung with the elite Hurricanes throughout the first half, going into the break tied 7-7.
Ezra Mock had two early second half touchdowns to give Hartford, a lead it wouldn’t surrender as it broke the game wide open in the second half.
The Hurricanes (3-0) have a marquee matchup in Week 4, hosting Burr and Burton Academy on Friday. BFA-St. Albans (1-2) is at North Country on Friday.
Essex 10, Colchester 6
ESSEX JCT. — The Essex football team improved to 3-0 with 10-6 win against Colchester on Friday night.
The Hornets went to the halftime locker room with a 3-0 lead as the result of Nick Alaire’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half. Essex extended the lead after the break with a 64-yard TD pass from Brady Botelho to Sam Bent.
Colchester scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a TD pass from Jordan Lavoie to Mason Cardinal.
Essex (3-0) hosts Middlebury on Friday in a battle of Division I contenders. Colchester (1-2) hosts the Seawolves on Friday.
Bratt 14, MAU 9
BENNINGTON — The Elwell Trophy is making its way to the other side of Route 9 as the Brattleboro football team beat rival Mount Anthony 14-9 Friday night at Spinelli Field.
The Bears pushed ahead with a 1-yard Noah Perusse TD rush in the first quarter, but MAU grabbed the lead late in the half when Carter Thompson recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Brattleboro took the lead for good on the opening kickoff of the second half, taking the ball back to the house.
Brattleboro (1-1-1) is at Keene (N.H.) on Friday. MAU (0-3) is at Rutland on Friday.