FAIR HAVEN — Three unanswered second-half touchdowns were key in the Fair Haven football team’s 35-12 against Mount Mansfield Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters pushed ahead in the first quarter on a deep pass to the end zone by quarterback Joe Buxton that found Carson Babbie in the right corner for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
The Cougars responded with a score, but Buxton put Fair Haven up by eight at the half with a touchdown keeper.
After the break, MMU was the first to strike, getting a touchdown on a Nathan Messier pass across the middle that found pay dirt.
Fair Haven upped its lead as Buxton rolled out for a touchdown pass in the red zone to Phil Bean midway through the third.
Buxton was at it again on the ensuing drive, picking off a pass to put Fair Haven in great field position, but the Slaters couldn’t do anything with it. Fair Haven had a touchdown rushed called back on the drive.
Buxton and Babbie connected for a touchdown down the right side to extend the lead with 9:04 to play and a crossing route by Trey Lee resulted in another Slater score about five minutes later to cap the scoring.
“We stopped shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Slaters coach Jim Hill about his team pulling away late. “We were the more physical team and that can wear a team down.”
Fair Haven (3-2) hosts North Country on Friday. Mount Mansfield (0-5) has a bye in Week 6.
Concord 49, Rutland 6
CONCORD, N.H. — Theo Schneible 2-yard run was the capping score in a dominating 49-6 win for the Concord football team against Rutland Friday night.
The Crimson Tide scored 42 unanswered points en route to the win.
Rutland (2-3) looks to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday, hosting BFA-St. Albans. Concord improved to 4-1.
BBA 49, St. Johnsbury 35
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Burr and Burton Academy football team earned a 49-35 win against St. Johnsbury Friday night to remain undefeated.
Hilltoppers quarterback Quinn Murphy connected with Gavynn Kenney-Young with a quick touchdown pass early in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tied the game on a 4-yard run by Michael Crabtree, finishing off a 65-yard drive late in the opening frame. BBA scored once again on a screen pass from quarterback Jack McCoy to Treyor Greene in the second quarter, before Crabtree scored again on a pitch play.
Murphy connected with Carter Bunnell to cut the lead down on a touchdown pass and the Hilltoppers tied it with a beautiful deep pass to Alex Orozco late in the half.
BBA’s JT Wright recovered a fumble early in the second half and brought it back for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs extended the lead with a 1-yard keeper up the middle by McCoy, but St. Johnsbury responded with a Murphy keeper that was set up by an Orozco catch
McCoy and Conor McMahon connected for a touchdown to give BBA a two-touchdown lead after three, but Murphy and Kenney-Young hooked up for a touchdown early in the fourth.
McCoy took a keeper that acted as the final dagger for the Bulldog win.
BBA (5-0) has a showdown with CVU next Saturday. St. Johnsbury (2-3) is at the Seawolves on Friday.
BF 34, No. Country 27
NEWPORT — The Bellows Falls football team constantly reloads with elite running backs. Caden Haskell is the next in that elite line.
Haskell rushed for more than 200 yards and had four touchdowns runs as Bellows Falls held off a tough challenge by North Country 34-27 Friday night.
The Falcons jumped out first with a pass into the flat by Watson Laffoon to Hayden Boivin for a long touchdown down the left sideline.
The Terriers’ Caden Haskell rushed for a 15-yard score, but a miscue on the snap didn’t allow BF to tie the game.
Boivin was on the other end of the next North Country score, rolling out for a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Descheneau.
Haskell rushed for a 3-yard score late in the half, and after the half, Walker James got around the corner in the red zone and pushed BF ahead.
Boivin rushed in a keeper with about a minute to play in the third quarter, but North Country missed the chance to take the lead, after its point after was blocked.
Haskell scored from five yards out early in the fourth quarter and got a big interception on the next drive. Who else but Haskell extended the lead with less than three minutes left.
Laffoon had a 4-yard touchdown keeper in the final minute, but BF held on for the win.
Bellows Falls (5-0) hosts Spaulding next Saturday. North Country (4-1) is at Fair Haven on Friday.
Essex 31, Middlebury 7
MIDDLEBURY — The Essex football team earned its third straight win, topping Middlebury 31-7 Friday night.
The Hornets (3-2) host Colchester on Friday. The Tigers (2-3) are at Hartford on Friday,
MAU 54, U-32 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony football team dominated, winning 54-0 against U-32 Friday night at Spinelli Field.
MAU built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and the Patriots were sitting atop a 34-0 advantage by halftime.
Mount Anthony (4-1) is at Lyndon Institute next Saturday. U-32
Other football scores: Rice 14, Milton 8; Seawolves 20, BFA-St. Albans 14.
