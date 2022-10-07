FAIR HAVEN — North Country got on the board first but Fair Haven answered with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Buxton to Phil Bean and the Slaters went on to beat North Country 14-12 in a key Division II football game on Friday night at Tom LaPlaca Field.
Fair Haven kicker Kole Matta is also the Slaters soccer goalie and had not yet returned from the soccer game at Hartford High so Buxton kicked the PAT, putting the Slaters in front 7-6.
The Slaters extended the lead to 14-6 on a 4-yard TD toss from Buxton to Carson Babbie.
The Falcons had the pass well defended in the end zone but Buxton threaded his pass to Babbie into a very small window. The score came with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.
A 24-yard completion from Buxton to Trey Lee was a key play that kept the drive alive.
The offensive line was a bright spot for the Slaters and Ty Ferguson threw a key block on a fourth down play that enabled the Slaters to keep possession in the fourth quarter and eventually run out the clock.
The night left both teams with 4-2 records.
Fair Haven coach Jim Hill was happy with how his team controlled the line of scrimmage as the Slaters well outgained the Falcons.
Looking forward to next week, Hill is hoping for the Slaters to cut down on penalties and turnovers and finish off more drives.
Colchester hosts Fair Haven next week and North Country and Lyndon will tangle in the Barrel Bowl in Newport, a Northeast Kingdom tradition.
The Falcons have dropped two straight after a 4-0 star.
Middlebury 34, Hartford 33
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Cam Stone scored a rushing touchdown in overtime and Middlebury converted on the PAT to beat Hartford 34-33.
Hartford quarterback Brayden Trombly threw a touchdown pass to put Hartford in front 33-27 but the Hurricanes missed the PAT.
Stone scored on a 1-yard plunge to tie the score but the PAT was missed, sending the teams to overtime.
BFA-Fairfax 44, Woodstock 25
WOODSTOCK — BFA Fairfax/Lamoille continued to roll Friday night, beating Woodstock 44-25.
The Bullets have reeled off four consecutive victories since an opening-day loss to Windsor.
The Bullets will look for their fifth straight win on Oct. 15 with a home game against Otter Valley.
The Wasps host Milton on Friday night.
Bratt 40, U-32 6
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro rolled to a convincing 40-6 victory over U-32 on Friday night at Natowich Field. The Colonels will try to keep it going on Friday night when they roll into Barre to face Spaulding.
Oxbow 31, Milton 18
MILTON — Oxbow continued to win over skeptics on Friday night by going into Milton and trimming the Yellowjackets 31-18.
Oxbow faces its toughest test of the year on Oct. 15 when it hosts unbeaten Windsor.
Essex 35, Colchester 12
ESSEX JCT. — Tanner Robbins scored a rushing touchdown to put Essex in front and the Hornets were in command the rest of the night, outgunning Division II Colchester 35-12.
Essex has a far bigger test next week when its hosts CVU.
St. J. 21, Seawolves 13
BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury escaped Burlington-South Burlington’s upset bid at Buck Hard Field, beating the Seawolves 21-13.
Quarterback Quinn Murphy put St. Johnsbury ahead for good on a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:08 remaining in the game.
The Seawolves fall to 1-5 and the Hilltoppers get back to the .500 mark at 3-3.
St. Johnsbury hosts Rutland on Friday night.
